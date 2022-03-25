From LED Therapy to Oxygen Chambers: How Stars Are Prepping for the Oscars Red Carpet

With a return to the red carpet, the pressure is on to look polished, head-to-toe. Not an easy task after two years of lockdowns. Beauty pros share how awards show elite are getting their glow back for Oscar night.

Puppet Lifting

“The number one concern my patients have is skin firmness,” says celebrity dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer, whose patients include Elle Fanning. “Using ultrasound, radio frequency and infrared laser, we’re able to improve firmness, bounce and elasticity to any area of the body, whether it’s the arm, breast area, face, neck or jaw.” To address uneven skin color, tone and texture, he has patients start using the Lancer Skincare Method, a three-step daily skincare regimen for the face and body, three months prior. Currently very popular with his clients, puppet lifting uses microscopic threads to lift tissue on the neck and jaw area, as well as the inner arm and upper thigh.

L’Optimal Body

Skincare legend Mila Moursi’s popular pre-Oscars body prep includes a curated combination of detox, massage, vacuodermie, pressotherapy, radio frequency, cryotherapy and LED therapy. “From head to toe, skin looks more rejuvenated, tight, lifted, glowing,” says Moursi, whose clients include Jennifer Aniston and Rashida Jones. Regulars come in every week to two weeks. “Before the Oscars, sometimes we have them come in twice a week,” says Moursi, who suggests prepping with a sheet mask from her eponymous Mask Collection or one of her Cryo Serum Ice Cube Infusions on the day. “It firms, brightens and sets makeup nicely,” she says.

Setting the Gold Bar

Professional makeup artist Jillian Dempsey recommends her clients get a facial at least one week before an event so their skin can heal. “Sometimes I recommend a very light spray tan, if applicable, a few days before,” says Dempsey. For at-home prep, she tells clients like Kristen Stewart and Emma Roberts to use her Gold Bar twice a day up to two weeks prior for a lifted and sculpted look

Ultimate Facials

Aesthetician Joanna Czech’s coveted custom treatments incorporate a combination of ultrasound, microcurrent, radio frequency, cryotherapy and LED therapy. Her famous deep tissue massage is the secret to the lifted look of clients like Kim Kardashian and Lily James. “You can change the shape of the face with massage,” says Czech, who always starts on the forehead. “When you stimulate the largest muscles on the face, you’ll automatically get lift on the jaw and cheekbones.” She sends clients home with her The C+ Serum and The Balm to use on the day. “It creates a beautiful primer that melts into your skin,” says Czech.

Oxygen Therapy

The latest addition to celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas’ menu, a full body oxygen chamber, reduces inflammation and stress levels, while increasing circulation and making skin glow for days. “Using this therapy, in combination with the other technologies I use, has really taken the results to the next level,” says Vargas, who prepped Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ariana DeBose for the SAG Awards. Vargas, author of “Glow From Within,” recommends a series of three, once a week, in the weeks leading up to the big night.

Unlocking the Oscars Glow

To prep skin for the red carpet, makeup artist Molly R. Stern, who works with Cara Delevigne and Maya Rudolph, starts with a refreshing mist like Pholk Beauty Honeysuckle Rose Face Mist. After massaging in a luxurious serum (her new must-have is Natura Bisse Diamond Extreme Serum), she layers in a quenching moisturizer (she’s addicted to Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream). “Here is where the deep prep gets turned up,” says Stern, who follows Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool with Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Bar to stimulate skin on a deeper level for a sculpted, hydrated glow. “That way I can focus on enhancing my client’s favorite features without having to spend a lot of time correcting,” adds Stern