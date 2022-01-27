PGA Nominees: Netflix Dominates While ‘Being the Ricardos’ Surprises

The Producers Guild of America announced its nominations for the motion picture and television categories for the upcoming 33rd PGA Awards, and it was a good day for the streamers (once again).

Netflix ruled the film side with three films landing in the field of 10 nominees: “Don’t Look Up” from Adam McKay, “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Warner Bros. captured two nods from its slate: “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “King Richard” from Reinaldo Marcus Green.

At the best possible moment with Oscar voting opening today, Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos” from Aaron Sorkin snagged one of the coveted spots, which helps its best picture chances considerably.

Some of the omissions were pronounced, most notably Apple Original Films’ “The Tragedy of Macbeth” from Joel Coen missing out on a nod, even though the heartwarming “CODA” made it into the lineup.

Other nominees included “Licorice Pizza” from Paul Thomas Anderson and “West Side Story” from Steven Spielberg.

Also missing were the two blockbuster movies that fans have been hoping would have a chance at best picture: “No Time to Die,” the final outing of Daniel Craig as James Bond, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the web-slinging box office smash.

Additionally, the PGA announced the extension of the voting window for select categories. Final ballots for TV and film will now close on March 8; final ballots for children’s, short form and sports programs will remain on their originally announced poll closing date on Feb. 10.

The 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards are scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The full list of nominees is below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a. “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a. “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a. “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a. “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a. “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a. “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a. “Luca” (Pixar)

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a. “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (Netflix)

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a. “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a. “Sing 2” (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Succession” (HBO) – Season 3

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Season 4

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Seasons 3 and 4

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 11

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Season 1

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* ​​”The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* “The White Lotus” (HBO)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a. Come From Away

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Oslo

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Single All The Way

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a. Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Queer Eye (Season 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Dave Chappelle: The Closer

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

*Eligibility Determination Pending* Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television