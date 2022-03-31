Oscars 2023: Our First Blind Predictions, From ‘Fabelmans’ to ‘Flower Moon’

The way to officially close the door on a crazy awards season (and even-crazier 94th Oscar ceremony), is to crack open the window and take a look ahead at what the studios and production companies could have in store for global cinema in 2022.

As Variety transitions to Emmy season, with the first official predictions rolling out next week, this annual tradition of blind guesses gives us all something to look forward to. If you look at last year’s piece, no one expects this to be 100% accurate as films shift or fall by the wayside, while some end up bigger than we could have anticipated.

Apple Original Films broke through the streaming glass ceiling with Siân Heder’s “CODA,” winning the Academy’s top prize. Unfortunately, the elephant in their awards room is the upcoming action-thriller “Emancipation” from director Antoine Fuqua and starring recently Oscar-crowned (and Chris Rock slapper) Will Smith. Typically, we’d be talking about the “afterglow” possibility and if he could go the way of Tom Hanks, winning back-to-back statuettes. Instead, you have to assume that film executives at Apple are discussing whether or not the film, which tells the story of an enslaved person escaping a Louisiana plantation, should be released this year. Smith’s production company, Westbrook, is behind the movie, which also stars Ben Foster.

The streaming company has other potentials if “Emancipation” has to shift, most notably Martin Scorsese’s “The Killers of the Flower Moon” with Jesse Plemons (off his first nomination for “The Power of the Dog”) and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio. They also have the war film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with Russell Crowe, Zac Efron and Bill Murray, by co-writer and director Peter Farrelly, his follow-up to best picture winner “Green Book” (2018).

The streaming company has already picked up another Sundance Film Festival hit, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” with Dakota Johnson. In addition, they have the first animated feature Skydance Animation: “Luck,” with the voice talents of Simon Pegg and Jane Fonda. Other options are Rodrigo García’s dramedy “Raymond and Ray” with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

After “The Power of the Dog” tied “The Turning Point” (1977) and “The Color Purple” (1985) as the only films ever to lose 11 Oscars, Netflix is shaking it off this season and, once again, will have an abundance of choices. Their most “buzzy” comes from “Mank” director David Fincher with his adaptation of “The Killer” with two-time nominee Michael Fassbender and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton. The streaming giant will also be captaining the hotly anticipated sequel “Knives Out 2” (please get Kathryn Hahn an Oscar nom); Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel (with Adam Driver and Baumbach’s partner Greta Gerwig); Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” (an animated, dark re-telling of the classic); and much more. Morbid curiosity continues to swirl around Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, which got slapped with an NC-17 rating.

Universal Pictures has a rich, dynamic slate of movies, including a semi-autobiographical look at director Steven Spielberg’s childhood with “The Fabelmans,” which could bring him his first screenwriting nomination alongside the brilliant Tony Kushner, who just missed out for “West Side Story.” It could finally bring four-time nominee Michelle Williams to the Dolby Theatre stage. Williams also stars in A24’s “Showing Up” from writer-director Kelly Reichardt, who missed out on recognition for “First Cow” (2020).

Timely stories about the Hollywood industry are sure to pique interest, such as Maria Schrader’s “She Said,” starring Zoe Kazan, and “Promising Young Woman” best actress nominee Carey Mulligan. Based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the movie tells the story of the New York Times journalists who exposed the abuse and sexual misconduct of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

The 110-year-old film studio also has the ominous horror film “Nope” by “Get Out” Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Jordan Peele, starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Based on the Super Bowl trailer, it looks incredibly inventive.

Speaking of A24, the independent company approaching its 10th anniversary continues to push the boundaries of storytelling with varying voices. If you listened to the last episode of the “Variety Awards Circuit Podcast,” the campaign has already started for actress Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which opened SXSW. Next will be Alex Garland’s “Ex Machina” follow-up “Men” with the recently nominated Jessie Buckley. Afterward, we await the official dates for multiple anticipated films from Ari Aster (“Disappointment Blvd. “), Lila Neugebauer (“Red, White and Water”) and Benjamin Caron (“Sharper”). Finally, at the top of buzzy thrillers is “The Whale,” the next psychological outing from Darren Aronofsky. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter and starring Brendan Fraser, it tells the story of a 600-pound man who reconnects with his daughter after abandoning his family for his gay lover. It could mark a career resurgence for the 53-year-old actor.

Amazon Studios has space for a few last-minute additions to its calendar. Still, as it stands, they’ll be handling the Harry Styles-led “My Policeman” from Michael Grandage; and “Catherine, Called Birdy” starring Andrew Scott, and written and directed by Lena Dunham.

MGM and United Artists Releasing are living under the Amazon umbrella now. While it still isn’t clear what that will mean in terms of their awards strategy, they have a few promising projects on the horizon, such as Ron Howard’s look at the 2018 Thailand cave rescue. Although examined in two documentaries, most recently the snubbed “The Rescue,” the film stars three-time nominee Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell as cave divers integral to the operation. Howard has often excelled with true-life stories.

MGM/UAR is also steering director George Miller’s epic fantasy film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Luca Guadagnino reunites with his “Call Me by Your Name” Oscar-nominated star Timothée Chalamet in “Bones & All,” also starring Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. We can’t wait to feast our eyes on Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” her first venture since “Stories We Tell” (2012). She’s enlisted a powerhouse ensemble that includes Frances McDormand, Buckley, Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw and Claire Foy.

After coming up short with Ann Dowd and “Mass,” Bleecker Street is handling Helen Mirren’s depiction of Golda Meir in the biopic “Golda” from Oscar winner Guy Nattiv. They also have “Slumdog Millionaire” star Freida Pinto’s next vehicle, “Mr. Malcolm’s List” from Emma Holly Jones.

After winning adapted screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” (2019), Taika Waititi has teamed up again with Searchlight Pictures for the long-delayed “Next Goal Wins” with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. The best picture-winning studio behind “Nomadland” (2020), “The Shape of Water” (2017) and “Birdman” (2014) will also run with Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” with Colin Farrell; Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” with Anya Taylor-Joy; and Tom George’s “See How They Run” with Saoirse Ronan.

The executives at Neon are looking to make more history after “Parasite” (2019), and currently on its roster is David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux, along with his son Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi film “Infinity Pool” with Alexander Skarsgård. So we should expect some acquisitions out of Cannes for them.

Sony Pictures Classics always has something to be excited about and at the top of the list could be “The Son” from Florian Zeller. After bringing Anthony Hopkins (and himself) Oscar wins for “The Father” last year, he’s teaming up with Hopkins again, alongside Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. Hans Zimmer will score the pic.

SPC also has “The Phantom of the Open” with Mark Rylance and “Living” with Bill Nighy, which received excellent reviews out of Sundance.

Sony Pictures is sure to blaze through the animation space once again with Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One,” which will continue the adventures of Miles Morales. On the live-action side, Reese Witherspoon is producing Olivia Newman’s “Where the Crawdads Sing,” and Marc Forster is helming “A Man Called Otto” — the American remake of the Oscar-nominated “A Man Called Ove” (2015). Musical geniuses Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are executive producing and composing original songs for “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” based on the popular children’s book. It also boasts original music by Shawn Mendes and Ari Afsar.

Speaking of animation, DreamWorks Animation is bringing Antonio Banderas to the beloved “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” after the upcoming Sam Rockwell-voiced “The Bad Guys” drops in late April. Illumination Entertainment has two franchise properties with “Super Mario Bros.” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Focus Features won Kenneth Branagh his overdue Oscar for “Belfast.” Perhaps they can do the same for Todd Field, who makes his long-awaited return to filmmaking with “Tár,” starring Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss. With only two outstanding features under his belt — “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “Little Children” (2006) — he’s walking in with a strong artisan team, including “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir. A valuable arm of NBCUniversal, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, they’ll also bring forth the Viking epic “The Northman” from Robert Eggers; the period drama “Armageddon Time” directed by James Gray; and Agnieszka Smoczynska’s “The Silent Twins.”

Roadside Attractions is mounting a comeback and partnering with Vertical Entertainment on several films: John Michael McDonagh’s “The Forgiven” with Ralph Fiennes and best actress winner Jessica Chastain; and John Patton Ford’s “Emily the Criminal” with Aubrey Plaza. They’ll also be shepherding others like “Carol” (2015) screenwriter Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane” with Elizabeth Banks.

This year, Warner Media will be plenty busy with the Discovery merger and HBO operating on all cylinders. For Warner Bros., after a box office success with Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” (a possible artisan player), they’re headed to Cannes with Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, to kick start their box office run in late June. With other commercial plays spread across their slate, such as “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson; “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” with Zachary Levi; and remakes of “House Party” and “The Father to the Bride,” all eyes are on “Don’t Worry Darling.” From Olivia Wilde, who also has an acting role, her sophomore directorial feature after “Booksmart” (2018) has enlisted an all-star cast that includes Florence Pugh, Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. Expect a fall festival premiere with a late September release to jump-start this one.

For Disney and everything that lives under its roofs, such as Marvel, 20th Century Studios and Hulu, they’re looking for a significant moment in 2022. We’ll be waiting on pins and needles for Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” without the magic of the late Chadwick Boseman. Since the first film won the SAG Award for cast ensemble and became the first superhero film nominated for best picture, it holds a special place in Oscar history, and the sequel will be looked upon through a different lens. In addition, Marvel will have “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” before “Panther” hits screens. Disney also has their own live-action of “Pinocchio” directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Hanks.

For 20th Century Studios, there’s the still-untitled film from David O. Russell dated for November and starring Christian Bale, and James Cameron’s “Avatar 2.”

With Hulu, I’m looking forward to the “Romeo & Juliet” spinoff “Rosaline” from screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Kaitlyn Dever.

After sitting this past season out, Paramount Pictures is back with two massive projects. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” a rumored period piece about Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will get people interested when it opens just before Christmas. The other is Tom Cruise’s return to the skies with “Top Gun: Maverick,” which will stop at Cannes before opening the summer blockbuster season in late May.

Of course, there are films seeking distribution and much smaller companies hoping for a significant breakthrough. Quiver has acquired “Jeopardy” host Mayim Bialik’s directorial and screenwriting debut, “As They Made Us,” with the under-appreciated talents of Dianna Agron and Simon Helberg, and Hollywood royals Candice Bergen and Dustin Hoffman.

Consecutive best director winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu is back on the scene with his “Birdman” co-writer Nicolás Giacobone for the comedy “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” with Spanish actor Daniel Giménez Cacho playing a Mexican journalist.

Wes Anderson is back with his next project, “Asteroid City” with Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Robbie, while we continue to wait patiently on Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” with Tang Wei. Sam Mendes’ “1917” follow-up “Empire of Light” sounds spectacular with Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward.

Best Picture

“Armageddon Time” (Focus Features) – James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg – PREDICTED WINNER

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) – Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe

“She Said” (Universal Pictures) – Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner

“The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Iain Canning, Joanna Laurie, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, Florian Zeller

“Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Whoopi Goldberg

“White Noise” (Netflix) – Noah Baumbach, Uri Singer

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt

Alternates: “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) / “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) / “The Whale” (A24)

Best Director

Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – PREDICTED WINNER

Florian Zeller, “The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Alternates: Maria Schrader, “She Said” (Universal Pictures) / Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) / Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures)

Best Actor

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Adam Driver, “White Noise” (Netflix)

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (A24)

Hugh Jackman, “The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) – PREDICTED WINNER

Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Alternate: Bill Nighy, “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár” (Focus Features)

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – PREDICTED WINNER

Regina King, “Shirley” (Netflix)

Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.)

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Alternates: Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (Lionsgate) / Naomi Ackie, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (Sony Pictures) / Carey Mulligan, “She Said” (Universal Pictures)

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Chris Pine, “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.)

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures) – PREDICTED WINNER

Glynn Turman, “Rustin” (Netflix)

Alternates: Frankie Faison, “Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) / André Holland, “Shirley” (Netflix) / Tobey Maguire, “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Hong Chau, “The Whale” (A24)

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films)

Margot Robbie, “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – PREDICTED WINNER

Alternates:

Patricia Clarkson, “She Said” (Universal Pictures) / Vanessa Kirby, “The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) / Tang Wei, “Decision to Leave” (No U.S. distribution yet)

Best Original Screenplay

“Armageddon Time” (Focus Features) – James Gray

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – PREDICTED WINNER

“Rustin” (Netflix) – Dustin Lance Black

“Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Gina Prince-Bythewood, Dana Stevens

Alternates:

“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” (No U.S. distribution yet) – Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro G. Iñárritu / “Nope” (Universal Pictures) – Jordan Peele / “The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures) – Mark Mylod

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) – Martin McDonagh

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Eric Roth (based on the book by David Grann)

“The Son” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Florian Zeller (based on “Le Fils” by Florian Zeller)

“White Noise” (Netflix) – Noah Baumbach (based on the book by Don DeLillo) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (based on the book by Miriam Toews)

Alternates:

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field / “She Said” (Universal Pictures) – Rebecca Lenkiewicz / “The Wonder” (Netflix) – Alice Birch, Sebastián Lelio

Best Animated Feature

“Lightyear” (Pixar) – Angus MacLane

“Pinocchio” (Netflix) – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Sony Pictures) – Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson – PREDICTED WINNER

“Turning Red” (Pixar) – Domee Shi

“Wendell and Wild” (Netflix) – Henry Selick

Alternates:

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation) – Joel Crawford / “Luck” (Apple Original Films/Skydance) – Peggy Holmes / “The Deer King” (GKIDS) – Masashi Ando and Masayuki Miyaji

Best Production Design

“Avatar 2” (20th Century Studios) – Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production design), Vanessa Cole (set decoration)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Florencia Martin (production design), Anthony Carlino (set decoration)

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – Katie Byron (production design), Rachel Ferrara (set decoration)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Rick Carter (production design), Karen O’Hara (set decoration) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Jack Fisk (production design), Adam Willis (set decoration)

Alternates: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix) / “Persuasion” (Netflix) / “Shirley” (Netflix)

Best Cinematography

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – Matthew Libatique

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Janusz Kaminski

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Rodrigo Prieto – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Polly Morgan

“The Wonder” (Netflix) – Ari Wegner

Alternates: “Monkey Man” (Netflix) – Sharon Meir / “The Way of the Wind” (No U.S. distribution yet) – Jörg Widmer / “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Linus Sandgren

Best Costume Design

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Mary Zophres

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – Arianne Phillips – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Mark Bridges

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Jacqueline West

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Gersha Phillips

Alternate: “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics) / “Knives Out 2” (Netflix) / “Shirley” (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – Sarah Broshar

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Thelma Schoonmaker – PREDICTED WINNER

“Till” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Ron Patane

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Terilyn A. Shripshire

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Roslyn Kalloo

Alternates: “Avatar 2” (20th Century Studios) / “She Said” (Universal Pictures) / “Armageddon Time” (Focus Features)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.) – TBA

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.) – TBA

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – TBA

“The Whale” (A24) – TBA – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – TBA

Alternate: “Avatar 2” (20th Century Studios) / “The Northman” (Focus Features) / “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios)

Best Sound

“Avatar 2” (20th Century Studios) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – TBA

“Nope” (Universal Pictures) – TBA

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – TBA

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – TBA

Alternate: “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) / “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) / “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar 2” (20th Century Studios) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (Warner Bros.)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Alternate: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel Studios) / “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) / “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal Pictures) /

Best Original Score

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.) – John Powell

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) – John Williams – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Woman King” (TriStar Pictures) – Terence Blanchard, Lebo M.

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Alternate: “The Batman” (Warner Bros.) – Michael Giacchino / “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films) – Robbie Robertson / “White Bird: A Wonder Story” (Lionsgate) – Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

Possible original song from “Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

TBA from “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” (Sony Pictures) – PREDICTED WINNER

Possible original song from “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (Sony Pictures)

Possible original song from “Wendell and Wild” (Netflix)

Possible original song from “White Bird: A Wonder Story” (Lionsgate)

Alternate: Possible song from “Lightyear” (Pixar)

Best Documentary Feature

“Descendant” (Netflix) – Margaret Brown

“The End of Medicine” (Gravitas Ventures) – Alex Lockwood

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Daniel Geller, Dayne Goldfine – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Last Movie Stars” (CNN Films) – Ethan Hawke

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Studios) – Amy Poehler

Alternate: “Bitterbrush” (Magnolia Pictures) – Emelie Mahdavian

Best International Feature