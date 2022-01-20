Oscars: Only 276 Feature Films Eligible in Shortened 10-Month Period

The Oscars have announced that 276 feature films are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards, with nomination voting set to begin Thursday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility year until Feb. 28, 2021 due to the pandemic, which produced 366 eligible films, the largest number of submissions since 1970. With only 10 months in this period, 2022’s eligibility list is on par with previous submission years.

All of the presumed Oscar contenders are on the list including “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios), “Belfast” (Focus Features), “C’mon C’mon” (A24), “Candyman” (Universal Pictures), “CODA” (Apple Original Films), “Dune” (Warner Bros), “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures), “House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures), “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics), “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix), “A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures), “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) and “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios).

Some of the international features from the Oscar shortlist are also eligible for best picture, in addition to the best international feature category like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World.” Five of the 15 shortlisted films — Austria’s “Great Freedom,” Kosovo’s “Hive,” Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Belgium’s “Playground” and Panama’s “Plaza Catedral” — are not eligible outside of their respective category. Films like Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” which didn’t make the shortlist, is still in the running in all other eligible categories including best picture, director and original screenplay.

Since the expansion from five to 10 best picture nominees in 2009, we’ve waited to see if a documentary feature could break into the field with more spots available. Several from the 15 shortlisted docs appear on the reminder list, including Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s “The Rescue,” Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” and Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground.” Three docs — Camilla Nielsson’s “President,” Megan Mylan’s “Simple as Water” and Rintu Thomas’ “Writing With Fire” — are not eligible for any other categories except documentary feature. Films that failed to make the shortlist — like Liz Garbus’ “Becoming Cousteau,” Evgeny Afineevsky’s “Francesco,” Edgar Wright’s “The Sparks Brothers” and Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val” — are among the contending films.

All of the previously announced 26 animated features — including Netflix’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and GKids’ “Belle” — are eligible.

A couple of films that have been off the radar, critically panned or simply presumed longshots, are among the features on the reminder list, including: Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” Walt Becker’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Stephen Chbosky’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” Everardo Gout’s “The Forever Purge,” Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix: Resurrections” and M. Night Shymalan’s “Old.” A clarifying note for members is that the two films with the same title, “Swan Song” — one from Apple Original Films with Mahershala Ali and the other from Magnolia Pictures with Udo Kier — are the only films listed with their distributors. Wes Anderson’s love letter to journalism is listed with its full title, “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun,” which will be interesting to hear read out loud if it makes the five for original screenplay or supporting actor for Benicio del Toro.

It’s always nice to point out worthy selections that should be given consideration, such as “The Harder They Fall” with Idris Elba, “In the Heights” with Olga Merediz, “Jockey” with Clifton Collins Jr, “Nine Days” with Winston Duke, “Passing” with Tessa Thompson, “Red Rocket” with Simon Rex and “Shiva Baby” with Rachel Sennott

During the inaugural Oscars, which celebrated pics from 1927 and 1928, there were 562 titles on the reminder list. AMPAS didn’t have the same clear and strict guidelines that are in place today. Prior to 1950, the reminder lists would not feature all eligible films. From 1940 to 1944, the lists had fewer titles by studio choice — studios would select which of their films would appear, limiting the list to about one-third of eligible titles. It wasn’t until 1987 (“The Last Emperor’s” winning year) that AMPAS changed its rules so that only titles included on the Reminder List would be eligible for nomination.

The Academy amended its eligibility rules for this cycle. Feature films may open in a commercial motion picture theater in one of seven U.S. metropolitan areas: Los Angeles County, the City of New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Illinois, Miami, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, and complete a minimum qualifying run of seven consecutive days in the same venue. Drive-in theaters are also included in the mentioned cities. Films intended for theatrical release, but initially made available through commercial streaming, VOD service or other broadcasts may qualify if the film is made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the streaming/VOD release or broadcast. Feature films must have a running time of more than 40 minutes.

To be eligible for best picture, films must have submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards entry as part of the submission requirements. These standards will not be required for eligibility in the best picture category until the 96th Oscars in 2024.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be televised on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

View the full eligibility list below.