How James Caverly and Nathan Lane’s Emmy Submissions for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Make History

One of the leading Emmy contenders this year is Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which could be one of the most nominated comedy series in the field. In addition, the comedy series, which will drop its second season in the middle of Emmy nom voting, could make history for two of its guest actor comedy submissions — Nathan Lane and James Caverly.

Lane could become the most nominated actor in the history of the guest actor comedy category (beginning in 1975), while Caverly will be the first deaf actor ever recognized.

A likely frontrunner for writing and directing, particularly for “The Boy From 6B,” the critically acclaimed seventh episode of the inaugural season, will be a focused highlight that Hulu will put forth with the TV Academy.

Deli chain owner Teddy Dimas (Lane) and his deaf son Theo (Caverly) are huge parts of the season’s mystery unfolding for the viewer. Under the current my guidelines, an actor can be submitted if they appear in less than 50% of the episodes.

For the past two years, “Saturday Night Live” has triumphed with Dave Chappelle and Eddie Murphy walking away with the prizes. The sketch series is the most-winning show in this category in history with seven statuettes.

Lane is currently tied with the most noms ever for guest actor comedy with five, alongside the late Fred Willard. His guest stints have been on classic shows like “Frasier,” “Mad About You” and “Modern Family.” In addition to his other guest actor drama nom for “The Good Wife,” he’s never won a Primetime Emmy prize. He does have two Daytime Emmys for his voice work in “Timon and Pumbaa” and “Teacher’s Pet.”

Caverly will try to maneuver to land a spot alongside his co-star, but his chances are improving as the season treks along. With Troy Kotsur becoming the second deaf actor to win an Oscar for “CODA,” which won best picture, there is a renewed effort to recognize more diverse acting talents, including the deaf community.

No deaf person has ever won an Emmy award for acting. In fact, there’s only been one person to win an Emmy in the 78 years across all categories — Julianna Fjeld, an executive producer who won for outstanding drama/comedy special for the Hallmark movie “Love Is Never Silent” (1985). Despite giants like Marlee Matlin, who is the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, nabbing four noms over her career, there’s still much work to do in the space.

Leading “The Boy From 6B,” which has no words spoken until the final minute yelling, “We did it,” Caverly reveals an array of emotion. Hitting on both heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, and seemingly “SNL” male hosts not looking to dominate like in year’s past (maybe Oscar Isaac and Jerrod Carmichael can land in the field?), perhaps history could be headed his way?

Chances are solid that both co-stars could score noms.

The streamer submitted both Steve Martin and Martin Short for lead actor in a comedy, while Selena Gomez will vie for lead actress. Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Gomez’s love interest, was submitted for supporting actor, and Amy Ryan as Jan, Martin’s love, will angle for supporting actress.

Other guest submissions include multiple-Emmy winner Tina Fey.

Emmy voting begins on June 16.