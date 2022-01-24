Will the Oscars Make Olivia Colman the Next Two-Time Lead Actress Winner?

Olivia Colman plays Leda in “The Lost Daughter” like a consummate pro, and her portrayal of a college professor on holiday in Greece, who reveals herself to be “an unnatural mother,” is among the most critically acclaimed performances of the year. With a deceivingly open and unpredictable best actress race ahead of us, the Oscar-winner who surprised awards watchers by defeating Glenn Close could add her second lead statuette to her mantle for her complex portrayal.

This year’s race for best actress has taken twists and turns. With nomination voting set to open on Thursday, Jan. 27, any number of the presumed frontrunners could drop out, leaving an opening for Colman to pick up her second Oscar in four years.

Twelve actresses have won two lead actress statuettes: Ingrid Bergman (“Gaslight” and “Anastasia”), Bette Davis (“Jezebel” and “Dangerous”), Sally Field (“Norma Rae” and “Places in the Heart”), Jane Fonda (“Klute” and “Coming Home”), Jodie Foster (“The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs”), Olivia de Havilland (“To Each His Own” and “The Heiress”), Glenda Jackson (“Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class”), Vivien Leigh (“Gone with the Wind” and “A Streetcar Named Desire”), Luise Rainer (“The Great Ziegfeld” and “The Good Earth”), Meryl Streep (“Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry” and “Million Dollar Baby”) and Elizabeth Taylor (“BUtterfield 8” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”). Only two women have won more than two in lead: Katharine Hepburn (“Morning Glory,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “The Lion in Winter” and “On Golden Pond”) and Frances McDormand (“Fargo,” “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland”) with four and three wins respectively.

Examining the 12 two-time winners, the average span is about seven years between wins. Fresh off her second nomination for “The Father” (2020), a performance I believe she came close to winning, in addition to picking up her first Emmy for lead actress drama for Netflix’s “The Crown” (also considered an upset beating out her co-star Emma Corrin), a second winning moment could be a reasonable leap for her to make.

When Colman won her Oscar for “The Favourite” (2018), she did it as the critical darling of the awards season and quietly picked up prizes at every televised awards ceremony except for SAG, though some were in disparate best actress categories (i.e., best actress in a comedy at Critics Choice). Notably, Colman hasn’t won a significant number of regional critics’ prizes like she demonstrated last time. With only three pick-ups until this point — Gothams, Toronto and Kansas City Film Critics — she’s in a four-way tie for third place in the tally alongside Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Tessa Thompson (“Passing”). The foursome sits behind Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”) with six wins and the steamrolling Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) with 22.

It’s also helpful to Colman’s campaign that in addition to Netflix’s awards machine, the film seems assured a spot for writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal in adapted screenplay. The more nominations for a movie, the better chance the Academy will watch the film. Being the sole nod for your film often proves too significant of an obstacle to overcome, as shown by Close’s loss for “The Wife,” in addition to Andra Day last year for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” While many of Colman’s actress competitors’ films are in contention in other categories, the final nomination tally will ultimately tell where this race ends up.

After a shocking Stewart snub, and with an unknown BAFTA lineup ahead, regardless, Colman’s trajectory seems promising to become the 15th multiple lead actress winner.

2022 Academy Awards Predictions