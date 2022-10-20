‘The Fabelmans’ Star Michelle Williams to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Michelle Williams will receive a performer tribute at the 32nd Gotham Awards ceremony, taking place in person on Nov. 28 in New York City.

The Gotham Awards are the first ceremony of the fall season recognizing the achievements of independent productions and performers in film and television. With Williams in the Oscar conversation for her turn in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” this marks her first major piece of recognition this awards season as she seeks best actress attention.

“We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation,” says Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards.”

Michelle Williams in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures

Williams’ roles have made her one of the most revered actors of her generation. That respect has earned her four Academy Award nominations for “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “Blue Valentine” (2010), “My Week with Marilyn” (2011) and “Manchester by the Sea” (2016). In addition, she’s also given critically lauded turns in films such as “Wendy and Lucy” (2008), “Shutter Island” (2012) and “All the Money in the World” (2016), along with box-office sensations such as “The Greatest Showman” (2017) and “Venom” (2018).

In television, she became one of only five performers ever to win all five major television awards in a single awards cycle, including the Emmy for lead actress in a limited series, for her turn as Gwen Verdon in FX’s “Fosse/Verdon.”

“Pose” star Angelica Ross will announce the nominations for the Gotham Awards live via Variety’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. The ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street.

“The Fabelmans” is distributed by Universal Pictures and will open in theaters on Nov. 11, later expanding nationwide on Nov. 23.