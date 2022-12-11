Los Angeles Film Critics Association 2022 Winners (Updating Live)

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) is naming the best films and performances of 2022.

Marking its 48th annual recognition of cinema’s finest outings, it will also serve as the first year the group switches to gender-neutral acting categories, which they announced back in October. Instead, they will recognize two leading and two supporting performances for its winners.

As previously announced, filmmaker Claire Denis will receive the association’s 2022 career achievement award. This year’s winners will be honored alongside Denis at the upcoming ceremony.

Since 2000, only four of the LAFCA’s selections for best picture failed to garner an Oscar nod for best picture — “About Schmidt” (2002), “American Splendor” (2003), “WALL-E” (2008) and “Small Axe” (2020) — the latter of which was not eligible for the Academy Awards. Notable in the same timeframe, only four of LAFCA’s selections have gone on to win the Oscar for best picture, and all since the Academy expanded its lineup from five to 10 nominees: “The Hurt Locker” (2009), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016) and “Parasite” (2019).

Last year, the LAFCA awarded Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese drama “Drive My Car” best picture, which kickstarted its successful awards campaign that resulted in four Oscar nods, including the Academy’s top category. It won best international feature.

The precursor season began with the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review naming Todd Field’s “Tár” and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” best picture at each of them respectively.

The list of LAFCA winners is below, as they are announced:

