LCD Soundsystem’s First New Song in Five Years Set for Netflix’s ‘White Noise’ Soundtrack (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix’s upcoming film “White Noise” could find itself in the Oscar race for best original song with a new track from long-running Brooklyn dance-rock band LCD Soundsystem, Variety has learned exclusively.

The new film from writer, director and producer Noah Baumbach, will feature the track “New Body Rhumba,” the band’s first new original recording in five years. The single will be released later in 2022.

Formed in Brooklyn, New York, in 2002 by DJ-producer-frontman James Murphy, the group issued a strong run of albums before disbanding in 2011 amid great fanfare, including a big farewell concert at Madison Square Garden, documented in the concert film “Shut Up and Play the Hits.” However, just five years later, the group reformed for a headlining slot at the Coachella festival, a new tour and a new studio album, provoking so much grumbling from fans that Murphy apologized. The album, “American Dream,” was released in 2017 and earned the group its first Grammy, with the song “Tonite” winning Best Dance Recording the following year. More recently, LCD played most of a scheduled 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel late in 2021 but had to call off the last few dates due to the Omicron surge.

Netflix has had a strong record for Oscar nominations in the music categories, earning five in the last four years, including Mary J. Blige’s “Mighty River” from the film “Mudbound.” The streamer has also had good luck with its composer entrants, earning five noms for best original score since 2020, including for Baumbach’s last film, “Marriage Story” for Randy Newman. In addition, the drama features a score by four-time Oscar-nominee Danny Elfman, who also worked on Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

WHITE NOISE – (L-R) Don Cheadle (Murray) and Adam Driver (Jack).

“White Noise” will be the opening film at the Venice and New York Film Festivals this year, the movie ever to hold both coveted selection spots. The film is an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name and tells the story of a contemporary American family attempting to deal with everyday life’s mundane conflicts. The film stars Oscar nominees Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage Story”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird” and “Little Women”) and Don Cheadle (“Hotel Rwanda”). Baumbach is a three-time Oscar nominee for “The Squid and the Whale” and “Marriage Story.”

Netflix has yet to set an official release date with the recently released teaser trailer ending with “coming soon.”

Additional reporting by Jem Aswad.