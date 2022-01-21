‘Knives Out 2’ Expected to Drop in Late 2022, Fall Festival Debut Likely (EXCLUSIVE)

You can expect to see the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in “Knives Out 2” streaming on Netflix this fall. Variety has learned exclusively that writer and director Rian Johnson’s hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022.

In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year. The streamer is expected to dominate the Oscar season once again this year, with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” being heavy favorites to receive best picture attention.

Details surrounding the film are still under wraps, with production wrapping in September 2021. Along with Craig reprising his role, Johnson has assembled an exciting who’s who of Hollywood A-list talent which includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Many of Johnson’s artisans from the first feature are also returning, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay.

Johnson, who is returning to write and direct the sequel, will also be producing alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Johnson’s previous directing credits include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Looper.”

The first “Knives Out,” which was distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Media Rights Capital, was a huge success in both box office and critical acclaim. It earned $311 million on a $40 million budget and earned Johnson an Oscar and BAFTA nominations for best original screenplay. Netflix announced in March 2021 that it had thrown down an astounding $450 million for the rights to the next two follow-ups of the murder mystery.

Netflix tells Variety that no official release date has been set.