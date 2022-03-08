Kacey Musgraves to Receive Vanguard Award at 33rd GLAAD Media Awards, ‘We’re Here’ Stars To Host

On Tuesday, GLAAD announced that Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, which will be held at the Beverly Hilton on April 2.

GLAAD’s Vanguard Award is presented to allies who have made significant impacts in advocating for LGBTQ people. In Tuesday’s announcement, GLAAD shined a light on Musgraves’ efforts, including using her platform to increase conversations about LGBTQ acceptance in country music, raise funds for GLAAD’s annual anti-bullying Spirit Day campaign and promote awareness of anti-LGBTQ bills in the Texas state legislature.

“Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” stated GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher and Antonio Banderas.

In addition to Kacey Musgraves’ Vanguard Award, GLAAD also announced that “We’re Here” stars and producers Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce will host the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Andrew Garfield will present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to “Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

GLAAD announced Rodriguez’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award honor last month. The Award is “presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.” Previous recipients of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award include Laverne Cox, Jim Parsons, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose and Sir Ian McKellen.

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry,” Ellis said in a statement.

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards will also feature a long list of special guests — including JoJo Siwa, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider and cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race.