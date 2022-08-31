Oscar Nominated Producer Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce Academy’s 2022 Governors Awards

Jennifer Fox, the Oscar nominated producer of “Michael Clayton” (2007), has been tapped to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Marking her fourth time producing the event, Fox will assemble the annual ceremony where Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir will receive Honorary Oscars and Michael J. Fox will accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“We’re thrilled to have Jennifer back at the helm to help us kick off Oscar season with a tribute fitting to these four extraordinary individuals,” says Janet Yang, Academy President. “Her contribution in past years has only elevated this truly special and joyous event.”

“I could not be more delighted to produce the Academy’s Governors Awards again and look forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir,” said Fox.

Fox has worked with some of the most popular films of the last two decades, notably Tony Gilroy’s “Michael Clayton,” which received seven Oscar noms, including best picture. Her other credits include “Nightcrawler,” which was nominated for original screenplay, and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” for which she received a BAFTA nom. Her next film project will be “Magazine Dreams,” starring Jonathan Majors, Taylour Paige and Haley Bennett.

Erik Melvin/JMJ International Pictures/Mark Seliger/Don Arnold

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

