Jamie Dornan and ‘The Tourist’ Seek Emmy Love in the Drama Field (EXCLUSIVE)

After coming up short in the Oscar race for his role as Pa in Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Jamie Dornan is trying his hand at the Emmys for his work in the HBO Max series “The Tourist.” Assumed to be going into the brimming limited series categories, Variety has learned exclusively that HBO submitted the show in the drama categories for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

The HBO series tells the story of a Northern Irish man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. Following clues to his identity, he tries to find who he is, while his past threatens to catch up with him. The show also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades.

Dornan is coming off an incredible year in film that included two acclaimed performances. “Belfast,” which was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, nabbed the Irish actor nominations from Critics Choice and the Golden Globes. His other performance was as the tree-climbing and ballad-singing Edgar in the hit-comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” opposite Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

“The Tourist” was renewed for a second season by producer BBC, after boasting the highest ratings for a drama in 2022. It launched with 12 million viewers, and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January.

“The Tourist” Season 2 is being written by BAFTA-nominated and Emmy-winning producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams (“The Missing”), who, alongside Christopher Aird, will serve as executive producers for All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures. Tommy Bulfin will produce for BBC One and Player.

It has not yet been confirmed if Dornan will return for the second season. The first season received outstanding reviews from critics, currently sitting at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and boasting a respectable 81 on Metacritic.

Currently, Dornan is filming “Heart of Stone” for Netflix and Skydance, opposite Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”). Directed by Tom Harper, the film is described as a spy thriller, with the plot being kept under wraps.

