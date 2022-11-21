International Emmys 2022: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

The 2022 International Emmy Awards have just begun.

23 countries are represented across 15 categories and 60 nominees at the 50th International Emmys, which was hosted by Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette. The gala took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

During the show, South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group, while Ava DuVernay will receive with the International Emmy Founders Award from Blair Underwood.

Check out the full list of winners below, which Variety will be updating live throughout the ceremony:

Arts Programming

“Bios: Calamaro”

Buena Vista Original Productions (Disney) / Nat Geo

Argentina

“Charlie Chaplin, Le Génie De La Liberté” [“Charlie Chaplin, The Genius Of Liberty”]

France Télévisions / Kuiv Productions

France

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom

“Wonderful World: A New York Jazz Story”

NHK

Japan

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“La Voz Argentina” [“The Voice”] – Season 3

VIACOMCBS / Telefe

Argentina

“LOL: Last One Laughing Germany”

Constantin Entertainment GmbH / Amazon

Germany

“Love on the Spectrum” – Season 2

Northern Pictures / ABC / Netflix

Australia

“Top Chef Middle East” – Season 5

NBCUniversal

United Arab Emirates

Best Performance by an Actress

Celine Buckens in “Showtrial”

World Productions

United Kingdom

Leticia Colin in “Onde Está Meu Coração” [“Where My Heart Is”]

Globoplay

Brazil

Kim Engelbrecht in “Reyka”

tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

Lou de Laâge in “Le Bal des Folles” [“The Mad Women’s Ball”]

Légende Films / Amazon

France

Comedy

“Búnker” [“Bunker”]

HBO Latin America / WarnerMedia Latin America / Dopamine

Mexico

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

Big Deal Films

United Kingdom

“On The Verge”

The Film TV / Canal+ Creation Originale

France

“Sex Education”

Netflix / Eleven Film

United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

“2021 Latin American Music Awards”

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises / Somos Productions, LLC

United States

“Buscando A Frida”

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States

“La Suerte De Loli”

Telemundo Global Studios

United States

“Malverde, El Santo Patrón”

Telemundo Global Studios / Equipment and Film Design (EFD)

United States

Sports Documentary

“Chivas”

Amazon Studios / Film 45 / Amazon / CobraFilms

Mexico

“Kiyou No Kata” [“Kiyou’s Kata”]

Kansai Television

Japan

“Nadia”

Federation Entertainment / Echo Studio

France

“Queen Of Speed”

Sky / Drum Studios

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

“Ikke Gjor Dette Mot Klimaet!” [“Don’t Do This To The Climate”]

NRK

Norway

“My Better World”

Fundi Films / Maan Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa

“Newsround Special – Let’s Talk About Periods”

BBC

United Kingdom

“Sueños Latinoamericanos” [“Latin American Dreams”]

Mi Chica Producciones / Consejo Nacional De Television De Chile / Television Nacional De Chile

Chile

Kids: Live-Action

“Anonima” [Anonymously Yours]

Netflix / Woo Films

Mexico

“Hardball – Season 2”

Australian Children’s Television Foundation / Northern Pictures

Australia

“Kabam!”

NPO / IJswater Films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands

“Lightspeed”

Oak 3 Films Pte Ltd / Mediacorp TV Singapore Pte Ltd

Singapore

Kids: Animation

“Dapinty, Una Aventura Musicolor” [“Dapinty, A Musicolor Adventure”]

Silverwolf Studios

Colombia

“Fumetsu No Anata E” [“To Your Eternity”]

NHK

Japan

“Les Lapins Cretins – Invasion: Mission sur Mars” [“Rabbids Invasion Special – Mission to Mars”]

Ubisoft Motion Pictures Rabbids

France

“Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas”

Netflix / Aardman

United Kingdom

Telenovela

“Nos Tempos Do Imperador”

TV Globo

Brazil

“Two Lives”

Bambú Producciones

Spain

“YeonMo” [“The King’s Affection”]

KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) / Netflix / Monster Union / Arc Media

South Korea

“You Are My Hero”

Gcoo Entertainment Co. Ltd. / China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd. / BEIJING LE BEN FILM MEDIA / Jindun Film & Television Culture Center of the Ministry of Public Security of China

China

TV Movie/Mini-Series

“Help”

The Forge / All3Media International

United Kingdom

“Il est elle” [“(S)he”]

Newen Connect / And So On Films

France

“Isabel, La Historia Íntima De La Escritora Isabel Allende” [“Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende”]

Megamedia Chile

Chile

“On The Job”

Reality MM Studios / Globe Studios / HBO / Warner Media

Philippines

Short-Form Series

“Espíritu Pionero” [“Pioneer Spirit”]

TV Pública Argentina

Argentina

“Fly on the Wall”

Al Jazeera Digital

Qatar

“Nissene i bingen” [“Santas in the Hay”]

Seefood TV

Norway

“Rūrangi”

Autonomouse / The Yellow Affair

New Zealand

Best Performance by an Actor

Sverrir Gudnason in “En Kunglig Affär” [“A Royal Secret”]

SVT

Stellanova Film / SVT / Film i Väst / Stockholm Film Fund

Sweden

Scoot McNairy in “Narcos: Mexico”

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

Dougray Scott in “Irvine Welsh’s Crime”

Cineflix Media Inc. / Buccaneer Media / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom

Lee Sun-Kyun in “Dr. Brain”

Bound Entertainment / Kakao Entertainment / Studioplex / Dark Circle Pictures / Apple

South Korea

Documentary

“Enfants De Daech, Les Damnés De La Guerre” [“Iraq’s Lost Generation”]

Cinétévé / France Televisions / LCP / RTS / DR / NRK / SVT / Région Ile-de-France / CNC / PROCIREP – ANGOA

France

“Myanmar Coup: Digital Resistance”

NHK

Japan

“O Caso Evandro” [“The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot”]

Globoplay / Glaz Entretenimento

Brazil

“The Return: Life After ISIS”

Sky / Alba Sotorra Productions / MetFilm

United Kingdom

Drama Series

“Lupin”

Netflix / Gaumont Television

France

“Narcos: Mexico”

Netflix / Gaumont

Mexico

“Reyka”

tpf london / Quizzical / Serena Cullen Productions / MNET South Africa / Fremantle / Heromotives

South Africa

“Vigil”

World Productions

United Kingdom