‘Hawkeye’ Shoots for Comedy Emmy, Which May Indicate Second Season on the Horizon

The knee-slapping quips and archery antics of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the MCU’s “Hawkeye” series have been submitted for Emmy attention in the comedy categories, instead of the presumed limited series field. With the switch in categories, all signs indicate that a potential second season of the Hawkeye superhero saga is in the future for Disney+, though no official announcement has been made.

In addition to seeking love for outstanding comedy series, stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will angle for lead actor and lead actress consideration. In the supporting categories, Disney has submitted Vincent D’Onofrio, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, Florence Pugh and Vera Farmiga.

The MCU has its hands full this television awards season. Variety exclusively reported “Loki” would be submitted in the drama categories, while “Moon Knight” will now fly solo in the limited series realm. The race for outstanding comedy series is incredibly stacked this season, with former Emmy winners and contenders returning for bouts like “Barry” and “Ted Lasso.”

Renner has the Paramount+ freshman series “Mayor of Kingstown” that is angling for love in the drama categories. Steinfeld will also be battling with herself in the lead actress comedy race, with the final season of Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” looking for one last shot at recognition after three seasons.

The producing team of “Hawkeye” consists of Kevin Feige (executive producer), Louis D’Esposito (executive producer), Victoria Alonso (executive producer), Trinh Tran (executive producer), Brad Winderbaum (executive producer), Rhys Thomas (executive producer), Jonathan Igla (executive producer), Trevor Waterson (co-executive producer), Elisa Climent (supervising producer), Andrew Guest (consulting producer), Matt Fraction, (consulting producer) and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (consulting producer).

The directing duo Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, better known as Bert & Bertie, along with Rhys Thomas, will angle for recognition for helming their respective episodes. Jonathan Igla, who penned the first episode titled “Never Meet Your Heroes” has been submitted in the writing categories. He also co-wrote the season six finale, “So This is Christmas?” with Climent.

The show holds a strong chance at landing recognition in the artisan categories including cinematography (for Eric Steelberg and James Whitaker), production design, costumes, casting, main title design, editing, sound editing, special visual effects, stunts, original music and lyrics (for the song “Save by City” by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) and music composition (Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas).

