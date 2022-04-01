Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music.

With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening leading up to Sunday’s show.

See Variety’s updated list of festivities below.

APRIL 1

MusiCares Person of the Year

5 p.m.

MusicCares will be honoring Joni Mitchell as Person of the Year.

MGM Grand Conference Center

DaBaby at Drai’s

TIME TBD

Drai’s Day/nightclub

11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip

EMPIRE & Paper Route Empire Present: Key Glock – Yellow Tape 2 Album Release

7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Resorts World Hilton Las Vegas/Infinity Pool

APRIL 2

Grammy Fund Breakfast

9-11 a.m.

LOCATION TBD

Gibson Brands Brunch and Beats

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hard Rock Café

Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

OneOf.World Pool Party f. DJ Steve Aoki

11 a.m – 5 p.m.

MGM Grand, Wet Republic Day Pool

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative

12-3 p.m.

Honoring Susan Genco (USC Gould School of Law) with keynote speaker, Cameron Crowe.

Pinyon Ballroom/Aria Hotel

ADDRESS TK

Nice Life x Leon Bridges

12-4 p.m.

TopGolf Las Vegas

4627 Koval Lane

Spotify’s Best New Artist 2022 Brunch

12-5 p.m.

Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas

Celebration of Louisiana’s Grammy Nominees

2 p.m.

Brunch featuring performance by Louisiana nominees.

House of Blues Las Vegas

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration (info here)

6 p.m.

Resorts World Las Vegas – Lily Ballroom

3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Sean Paul celebrates Best Reggae Album nomination

6-10 p.m.

Hakkasan Night Club/MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Silk Sonic concert

9 p.m.

Dolby Live at Park MGM

French Montana at Drai’s

TIME TBD

Drai’s Day/nightclub

11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip

APRIL 3

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

12 p.m.

MGM Grand Conference Center

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

5-8:30 p.m.

MGM Grand Garden Arena

Concord Grammy party

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Barbershop at The Cosmopolitan

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas