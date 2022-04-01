Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music.
With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening leading up to Sunday’s show.
See Variety’s updated list of festivities below.
APRIL 1
MusiCares Person of the Year
5 p.m.
MusicCares will be honoring Joni Mitchell as Person of the Year.
MGM Grand Conference Center
DaBaby at Drai’s
TIME TBD
Drai’s Day/nightclub
11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip
EMPIRE & Paper Route Empire Present: Key Glock – Yellow Tape 2 Album Release
7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Resorts World Hilton Las Vegas/Infinity Pool
APRIL 2
Grammy Fund Breakfast
9-11 a.m.
LOCATION TBD
Gibson Brands Brunch and Beats
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hard Rock Café
Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
OneOf.World Pool Party f. DJ Steve Aoki
11 a.m – 5 p.m.
MGM Grand, Wet Republic Day Pool
24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative
12-3 p.m.
Honoring Susan Genco (USC Gould School of Law) with keynote speaker, Cameron Crowe.
Pinyon Ballroom/Aria Hotel
ADDRESS TK
Nice Life x Leon Bridges
12-4 p.m.
TopGolf Las Vegas
4627 Koval Lane
Spotify’s Best New Artist 2022 Brunch
12-5 p.m.
Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas
Celebration of Louisiana’s Grammy Nominees
2 p.m.
Brunch featuring performance by Louisiana nominees.
House of Blues Las Vegas
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas
The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration (info here)
6 p.m.
Resorts World Las Vegas – Lily Ballroom
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Sean Paul celebrates Best Reggae Album nomination
6-10 p.m.
Hakkasan Night Club/MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Silk Sonic concert
9 p.m.
Dolby Live at Park MGM
French Montana at Drai’s
TIME TBD
Drai’s Day/nightclub
11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip
APRIL 3
64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
12 p.m.
MGM Grand Conference Center
64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
5-8:30 p.m.
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Concord Grammy party
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
The Barbershop at The Cosmopolitan
Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas