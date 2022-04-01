×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: E!’s Oscars Post-Show Viewership Doubles, Multiplatform Audience Spikes 219% Amid Will Smith Discourse (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammys 2022: The Complete Party Guide, From Silk Sonic to Spotify

Grammy Awards Placeholder
STEVEN LAWTON/FILMMAGIC

The best in music are all headed to Sin City where the anticipation is higher than ever for the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. With a lineup that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and more, it’s going to be an exciting and wide-ranging night of music.

With Music’s Greatest Night just around the corner, dozens of honorary events and parties are happening leading up to Sunday’s show.

See Variety’s updated list of festivities below.

APRIL 1

MusiCares Person of the Year
5 p.m.
MusicCares will be honoring Joni Mitchell as Person of the Year.
MGM Grand Conference Center

DaBaby at Drai’s 
TIME TBD 
Drai’s Day/nightclub 
11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip 

EMPIRE & Paper Route Empire Present: Key Glock – Yellow Tape 2 Album Release
7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Resorts World Hilton Las Vegas/Infinity Pool  

APRIL 2

Grammy Fund Breakfast
9-11 a.m.
LOCATION  TBD

Gibson Brands Brunch and Beats
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
Hard Rock Café
Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

OneOf.World Pool Party f. DJ Steve Aoki
11 a.m – 5 p.m.
MGM Grand, Wet Republic Day Pool

24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative
12-3 p.m.
Honoring Susan Genco (USC Gould School of Law) with keynote speaker, Cameron Crowe.  
Pinyon Ballroom/Aria Hotel
ADDRESS TK

Nice Life x Leon Bridges
12-4 p.m.
TopGolf Las Vegas
4627 Koval Lane

Spotify’s Best New Artist 2022 Brunch
12-5 p.m.
Encore Beach Club, Wynn Las Vegas
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas    

Celebration of Louisiana’s Grammy Nominees
2 p.m.
Brunch featuring performance by Louisiana nominees.
House of Blues Las Vegas
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas 

The Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration (info here)
6 p.m.
Resorts World Las Vegas – Lily Ballroom
3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Sean Paul celebrates Best Reggae Album nomination
6-10 p.m.
Hakkasan Night Club/MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
3799 Las Vegas Boulevard South

Silk Sonic concert
9 p.m. 
Dolby Live at Park MGM

French Montana at Drai’s
TIME TBD
Drai’s Day/nightclub
11th story rooftop of The Cromwell on the Las Vegas Strip

APRIL 3

64th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
12 p.m.
MGM Grand Conference Center

64th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
5-8:30 p.m.
MGM Grand Garden Arena

Concord Grammy party
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
The Barbershop at The Cosmopolitan 
Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 1, Las Vegas

 

 

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad