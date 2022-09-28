Golden Globes Announce New TV Categories and Awards Timeline

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has divided the Golden Globes categories for supporting actor and supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television movie.

These four new categories will replace the previous supporting actor and actress TV categories :

Best supporting actor in a television series (musical/comedy or drama)

Best supporting actress in a television series (musical/comedy or drama)

Best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or motion picture made for television

Best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or motion picture made for television

The division of these categories will surely help Emmy nominees like Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) from competing against Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”) or Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott”) from having to face off with Lesley Manville’s upcoming work on the new season of “The Crown.”

The HFPA Board of Directors also approved the continuation of last year’s rules that do not require mandatory motion picture screenings nor submissions by the studios for the film and television categories. The process remains voluntary for eligibility.

Read: the latest predictions, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.

Each motion picture and TV project is automatically eligible as long as it’s released in the 2022 calendar year (or during the longer eligibility period to non-English language motion pictures).

All of the eligibilities will be included on a “reminders list,” which is overseen by a select panel that assigns relevant categories such as drama, musical/comedy, leading or supporting races. Studios and networks have the option to submit their suggested categories, but as seen in past years, the HFPA can ultimately reject them. Past examples include “Promising Young Woman” (2020) submitting for comedy and being moved to drama, or “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder seeking supporting actress recognition, and being changed to lead where she was nominated alongside her co-star Jean Smart.

The modifications are in effect immediately and will be announced with the nominees on Dec. 12, 2022, with the winners being named at the 80th ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The timeline for the Golden Globes are below: