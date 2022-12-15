Angela Bassett and Dolly De Leon Among the Nominations Golden Globes Got Right

The road to redemption can be difficult to walk and even harder to leave behind. Riddled with scandal and scrutiny over the past two years, the HFPA has made blundering attempts to repair its credibility. No surprise, this week’s Golden Globes nominations announcement was mostly met with an unenthusiastic shrug. While the org dropped the ball by snubbing women directors, some choices are worth applauding.

Most notable was the group’s unapologetic embrace of populist titles. It took to the biopic “Elvis” and its star Austin Butler in a big way, handing out best picture (drama) and lead actor nods to the Warner Bros. flick. The multiverse of A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” didn’t seem to confuse members, judging by the film’s strong showing. Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ recognition in the acting categories and the Daniels’ mentions for directing and writing are especially encouraging, though we wish actor Stephanie Hsu was among the actors named.

The Globes weren’t hesitant about sequels either. James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” picked up noms for best picture and director. Rian Johnson’s inaugural “Knives Out” (2019) grabbed Globes’ attention, and Netflix made sure the Benoit Blanc appreciation continued for the latest outing, “Glass Onion,” which landed nods for best picture (comedy) and lead actor (comedy) for Daniel Craig. Joseph Kosinski’s high-flying sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” found its way to two noms — best picture (drama) and original song for “Hold My Hand,” sung and co-written by Lady Gaga. The Paramount Pictures box office juggernaut has been building momentum since its Cannes debut; many pundits, myself included, believe it could take the Academy’s top prize. Despite actor-producer Tom Cruise returning his three Globe trophies following the revelation that the HFPA had no Black members, apparently, no grudges were held.

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) Marvel

In years past, the group would chase the celebrity rather than the performance (see Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s nom for the critically panned “The Tourist”). However, the org wasn’t shy about introducing new faces to the fold this time. Two relative unknowns — Diego Calva from Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” and Dolly De Leon from Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness” — were among the nominated actors, representing bright spots for diversity in the film categories.

Veteran Angela Bassett’s supporting actress nod for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” made history as the first for a Marvel Studios film. Also scoring a nom for original song were superstar Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler, co-writers of “Lift Me Up.”

The HFPA hopes to get back in the public’s good graces as it gears up to celebrate with host Jerrod Carmichael. Would you consider the Globe glass half full? That depends on how you look at it.

