What to Expect as the Golden Globes Return to the Ballroom

After this year’s blackout, the 80th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony will return to NBC’s airwaves, along with a streaming option via Peacock, on Jan. 10.

In 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which is made up of journalists from Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, faced intense scrutiny from Hollywood insiders over the lack of diversity seen within its membership. A revamp took place behind the scenes, with the HFPA adding 103 voters and doubling the size of the unit that oversees the awards. Next year, the group is poised to come back strong, though it will be interesting to see what type of response the town — and the world — shows to the event and its organizers.

“Only a truly collaborative process could have yielded these dramatic and bold changes in such a short period of time, so we are excited for the show to be back, but we’re even more excited for the future of the Golden Globes and what these changes mean moving forward,” says Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA.

There’s no shortage of potential star power attending event given how many excellent films and television programs have dotted the landscape in the past year. And because the Golden Globes only require any given title to have been released during the calendar year either in theaters or on TV, the sky’s the limit in terms of the nomination possibilities; there are no specific screening regulations that are in place which might bar smaller films and productions from inclusion.

“Our 80th anniversary Golden Globes award show is a unique chance for us to come back to NBC and show the rest of the world the best of what Hollywood has to offer,” Hoehne says. “It’s an important moment for the talented creative who are nominated in each field to be recognized for their achievements, while also giving credit to the countless studios, networks, and streamers who have supported our nominees through bringing their projects to the screen.”

The Globes have a vast array of films to choose from, considering they have separate categories for both drama and comedy or musical. This not only doubles the slots in the best picture race, but also in the acting categories. That means actors who might not be in the Oscar race, such as “Ticket to Paradise” stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, could be included.

Beyond the importance of the ceremony itself, this year will be an obvious test in terms of how the societal landscape reacts to the HFPA as an organization in the face of the recent controversies.

“Over the last 18 months, we took a deep look at our association and we made a number of strong, dramatic, and important changes that were necessary, such as the expansion of our voting body and a universal gift ban,” says Hoehne. “We responded to criticism and we built a new infrastructure that has transformed our organization and awards show into something that’s much more diverse, transparent and responsive. Today, the Golden Globes is the only major awards show in Hollywood with a voting body that is composed of a majority of women and a majority of individuals who self-identify as ethnically diverse.”

While no host or celebrity guest list has been confirmed for the upcoming festivities, the event will be broadcast live from its usual home of the Intl. Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. But there are plans for the show to be hosted by someone special.

“Our partners at Dick Clark Productions and our executive producers are in active conversations at the moment, and we can guarantee it will be someone who will bring excitement and big energy to our telecast,” says Hoehne.

Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the show, with Dionne Harmon also serving as executive producer.