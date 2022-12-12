The Golden Globes Snub Female Directors Again

Despite critically acclaimed films in 2022 from Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) and Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”), the Golden Globes did not nominate a single woman for the best director category once again.

The all-male director nominees include James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), The Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”). None of the 10 films nominated in the best picture drama and comedy categories are directed by women. In the screenplay category, Polley is the only woman nominated (for “Women Talking”). The full list of nominees is here.

In the history of the Golden Globes, nine women have been nominated for directing, with three winners in its 80-year history — Barbra Streisand for “Yentl” (1983), Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” (2020) and Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog” (2021). The other female directing nominees from years past include Campion for “The Piano” (1993), Sofia Coppola for “Lost in Translation” (2003), Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (2009) and “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012), Ava DuVernay for “Selma” (2014), Regina King for “One Night in Miami” (2020), Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” (2020) and Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter” (2021).

Both the Globes and the Academy, which votes on the Oscars, have come under fire in the past for snubbing female directors. At the 2018 Golden Globes, presenter Natalie Portman made a point of remarking on the “all-male nominees,” after presenting the award to Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water.” Notably, Greta Gerwig wasn’t included that year for “Lady Bird.”

HFPA president Helen Hoehne said this year’s films and television shows were “voted on by a majority of women and those who self-identify as ethnically diverse, representing 62 countries around the world.”

The Golden Globes will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.