Final Oscars Predictions: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Other A-Listers Expected to Land Noms

Ballots are in, and the nail-biting portion of Oscar season has begun. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be revealed on Feb. 8.

Another jam-packed phase one offered plenty of twists and turns, along with much speculation and reading of tea leaves. Now, that many of the guilds have weighed in, we’re predicting Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will lead the way with 10 nominations, while Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are expected to pick up an impressive nine nods each. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the presumed frontrunner for best picture, is expected to score a healthy seven mentions (or eight if Jamie Dornan can make the cut alongside his co-star Ciarán Hinds).

With an increasingly global Academy, it’s important to consider the tastes of international members that aren’t working on studio lots in Hollywood. While you can argue that their love is already demonstrated by Irish, coming-of-age drama “Belfast there’s some palpable buzz brewing for films by other international filmmakers, which could translate into multiple artisan nods for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” or Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” a heavy acting branch favorite demonstrated by its SAG nominations. Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” seemed to have a massive surge in the final days leading up to nominations, which could result in recognition for Penélope Cruz, and possibly a best picture slot.

In a season marked by a lack of frontrunners in most categories, we could see a spirited selection that includes many of the names and films already nominated for SAG, Critics Choice, DGA, WGA and PGA awards. However, with the return of 10 best picture nominees, there are some strange parallels (no pun intended) between this season and the one that first introduced the expansion, which included incredible selections like 2009 films “District 9,” “A Serious Man” and shockingly, “The Blind Side.”

This could be traditional Academy fare, which follows the SAG nominees and the other guilds, or we could see real jaw-droppers.

Either way, it’ll make for an exciting Oscar morning, which will lead to (hopefully) an incredible ceremony under the production of Will Packer on March 27.

The final nominations predictions are below. The final prediction rankings on the individual awards pages, with commentary, will be updated before the end of the weekend.

NOTE: All final credits are determined by the Academy and will be announced with nominations on Feb. 8.

Best Picture

“ Being the Ricardos ” (Amazon Studios)

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch

” (Amazon Studios) Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch “ Belfast ” (Focus Features)

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

” (Focus Features) Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas “ CODA ” (Apple Original Films)

Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Jerôme Seydoux, Patrick Wachsberger

” (Apple Original Films) Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Jerôme Seydoux, Patrick Wachsberger “ Don’t Look Up ” (Netflix)

Betsy Koch, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Todd Schulman, Scott Stuber

” (Netflix) Betsy Koch, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Todd Schulman, Scott Stuber “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve

” (Warner Bros) Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve “ King Richard ” (Warner Bros)

Will Smith, Tim White, Trevor White

” (Warner Bros) Will Smith, Tim White, Trevor White “ Licorice Pizza ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Lupi, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar “ Nightmare Alley ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Bradley Cooper, J. Miles Dale, Guillermo Del Toro

” (Searchlight Pictures) Bradley Cooper, J. Miles Dale, Guillermo Del Toro “ The Power of the Dog ” (Netflix)

Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

” (Netflix) Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Steven Spielberg

Alternate: “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli

• • •

Best Achievement in Directing

Paul Thomas Anderson

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Kenneth Branagh

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Belfast” (Focus Features) Jane Campion

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Steven Spielberg

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) Denis Villeneuve

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Alternate: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

• • •

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Glen Wilson/ © 2021 Amazon Cont

Javier Bardem

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) Benedict Cumberbatch

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Andrew Garfield

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix) Will Smith

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) Denzel Washington

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)

Alternate: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

• • •

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Colman

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) Penélope Cruz

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) Lady Gaga

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Nicole Kidman

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) Kristen Stewart

“Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Alternate: Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

• • •

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

“The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios)

“The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios) Bradley Cooper

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Ciarán Hinds

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Belfast” (Focus Features) Troy Kotsur

“CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) Kodi Smit-McPhee

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Alternate: Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

• • •

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Belfast” (Focus Features) Cate Blanchett

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) Ariana DeBose

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) Kirsten Dunst

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) Aunjanue Ellis

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Alternate: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

• • •

Best Original Screenplay

“ Being the Ricardos ” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin

” (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin “ Belfast ” (Focus Features)

Kenneth Branagh

” (Focus Features) Kenneth Branagh “ Don’t Look Up ” (Netflix)

Adam McKay, David Sirota

” (Netflix) Adam McKay, David Sirota “ King Richard ” (Warner Bros)

Zach Baylin

” (Warner Bros) Zach Baylin “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Paul Thomas Anderson

Alternate: “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (Searchlight Pictures) – Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman

• • •

Best Adapted Screenplay

“ CODA ” (Apple Original Films)

Siân Heder

” (Apple Original Films) Siân Heder “ The Lost Daughter ” (Netflix)

Maggie Gyllenhaal

” (Netflix) Maggie Gyllenhaal “ Passing ” (Netflix)

Rebecca Hall

” (Netflix) Rebecca Hall “ The Power of the Dog ” (Netflix)

Jane Campion

” (Netflix) Jane Campion “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Tony Kushner

Alternate: “Drive My Car” (Janus Films/Sideshow) – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

• • •

Best Animated Feature

“ Encanto ” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jared Bush, Byron Howard

” (Walt Disney Pictures) Jared Bush, Byron Howard “ Flee ” (Neon)

Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen

” (Neon) Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen “ Luca ” (Pixar)

Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

” (Pixar) Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren “ The Mitchells vs. the Machines ” (Netflix)

Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Mike Rianda

” (Netflix) Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Mike Rianda “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer

Alternate: “Belle” (GKIDS) – Mamoru Hosoda

• • •

Best Production Design

“ Cyrano ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts and Zsuzsanna Sipos

” (Warner Bros) Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts and Zsuzsanna Sipos “ The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

” (Searchlight Pictures) Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo “ Nightmare Alley ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

” (Searchlight Pictures) Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Alternate: “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards

• • •

Best Cinematography

“ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Greig Fraser

” (Warner Bros) Greig Fraser “ Nightmare Alley ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Dan Laustsen

” (Searchlight Pictures) Dan Laustsen “ The Power of the Dog ” (Netflix)

Ari Wegner

” (Netflix) Ari Wegner “ The Tragedy of Macbeth ” (Apple Original Films/A24)

Bruno Delbonnel

” (Apple Original Films/A24) Bruno Delbonnel “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Janusz Kamiński

Alternate: “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Haris Zambarloukos

• • •

Best Costume Design

“ Cruella ” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Jenny Beavan

” (Walt Disney Pictures) Jenny Beavan “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

” (Warner Bros) Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West “ House of Gucci ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Janty Yates

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Janty Yates “ Licorice Pizza ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Mark Bridges

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Mark Bridges “Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures)

Luis Sequeira

Alternate: “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Paul Tazewell

• • •

Best Film Editing

“ Belfast ” (Focus Features)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

” (Focus Features) Úna Ní Dhonghaíle “ Don’t Look Up ” (Netflix)

Hank Corwin

” (Netflix) Hank Corwin “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Joe Walker

” (Warner Bros) Joe Walker “ King Richard ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Pamela Martin

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Pamela Martin “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Peter Sciberras

Alternate: “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

• • •

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“ Cruella ” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Carolyn Cousins, Nadia Stacey

” (Walt Disney Pictures) Carolyn Cousins, Nadia Stacey “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

” (Warner Bros) Eva von Bahr, Love Larson, Donald Mowat “ The Eyes of Tammy Faye ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

” (Searchlight Pictures) Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh “ House of Gucci ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros)

Janine Thompson, Heba Thorisdottir

Alternate: “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Daniel Phillips

• • •

Best Sound

“ Belfast ” (Focus Features)

Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adris

” (Focus Features) Simon Chase, James Mather, Denise Yarde, Niv Adris “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

” (Warner Bros) Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett “ No Time to Die ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” (Sony Pictures)

Willie Burton, Kevin O’Connell, Tony Lambert, Steven Ticknor, Vanessa Lapato

” (Sony Pictures) Willie Burton, Kevin O’Connell, Tony Lambert, Steven Ticknor, Vanessa Lapato “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy

Alternate: “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead

• • •

Best Visual Effects

“ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

” (Warner Bros) Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer “ Ghostbusters: Afterlife ” (Sony Pictures)

Alessandro Ongaro, Sheena Duggal, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre

” (Sony Pictures) Alessandro Ongaro, Sheena Duggal, Aharon Bourland, Pier Lefebvre “ Godzilla vs. Kong ” (Warner Bros)

John Desjardin, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Smith, Mike Meinardus

” (Warner Bros) John Desjardin, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Smith, Mike Meinardus “ No Time to Die ” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Charlie Noble, Chris Corbould

” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Charlie Noble, Chris Corbould “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick

Alternate: “The Matrix: Resurrections” (Warner Bros) – Dan Glass, Huw J Evans, Tom Debenham, J.D. Schwalm

• • •

Best Original Score

“ Don’t Look Up ” (Netflix)

Nicholas Britell

” (Netflix) Nicholas Britell “ Dune ” (Warner Bros)

Hans Zimmer

” (Warner Bros) Hans Zimmer “ Encanto ” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Germaine Franco

” (Walt Disney Pictures) Germaine Franco “ The Power of the Dog ” (Netflix)

Jonny Greenwood

” (Netflix) Jonny Greenwood “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Jonny Greenwood

Alternate: “The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

• • •

Best Original Song

“So May We Start” from “ Annette ” (Amazon Studios)

Ron Mael, Russell Mael

” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael “Just Look Up” from “ Don’t Look Up ” (Netflix)

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

” (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson “Dos Oruguitas” from “ Encanto ” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Lin-Manuel Miranda

” (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda “Guns Go Bang” from “ The Harder They Fall ” (Netflix)

Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

” (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (Amazon Studios)

Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Alternate: “Four Good Days” (“Somehow You Do”) – Diane Warren

• • •

Best Documentary Feature

“ Attica ” (Showtime)

Traci Curry, Stanley Nelson

” (Showtime) Traci Curry, Stanley Nelson “ Flee ” (Neon)

Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen

” (Neon) Monica Hellström, Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Signe Byrge Sørensen “ The Rescue ” (National Geographic)

Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

” (National Geographic) Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi “ Simple as Water ” (HBO)

Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

” (HBO) Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel, Questlove

Alternate: “Ascension” (MTV Documentary Films) – Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

• • •

Best International Feature

“ Drive My Car ” (Japan)

dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

” (Japan) dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi “ Flee ” (Denmark)

dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

” (Denmark) dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen “ The Hand of God ” (Italy)

dir. Paolo Sorrentino

” (Italy) dir. Paolo Sorrentino “ A Hero ” (Iran)

dir. Asghar Farhadi

” (Iran) dir. Asghar Farhadi “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

dir. Joachim Trier

Alternate: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

• • •

Best Animated Short

“ Boxballet ”

” “ Mum is Pouring Rain ”

” “ Namoo ”

” “ Robin Robin ”

” “Step into the River”

Alternate: “Us Again” (Walt Disney Pictures)

• • •

Best Documentary Short

“ Audible ”

” “ A Broken Home ”

” “ Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker ”

” “ The Queen of Basketball ”

” “Terror Contagion”

Alternate: “Aguilas” (The New Yorker)

• • •

Best Live Action Short

“ Censor of Dreams ”

” “ The Dress ”

” “ The Long Goodbye ”

” “ When the Sun Sets ”

” “You’re Dead Hélène“

Alternate: “Tala’vision”