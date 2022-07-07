Ultimate Emmy Final Predictions Guide in All 101 Categories: Will ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ Lead the Way?

Ballots have been turned in, and the TV Academy is tabulating votes. On July 12, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced, with many surprises expected across all categories. Below are my final Emmy predictions in all 101 categories (including creative arts).

Last year’s Emmys saw Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” lead the nomination tally with 24 noms each. This year, the head authority in that realm is expected to be HBO’s “Succession” with a forecasted 25 noms, which include 13 for acting. If achieved, it will tie the all-time most acting nominations record for any series, long held by the ABC limited series “Roots” (1977). In addition, it would surpass the 20-year record for most acting noms for a drama series held by “The West Wing” (NBC) in 2002. Noteworthy are a few guest acting stars that aren’t predicted, but on the bubble that could increase that number (Justin Kirk, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgård).

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” is predicted to nab 21 nominations, including lead acting noms for Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who are also executive producers. Gomez would be the first Latina to be double nominated for comedy series and acting in the same year. At the same time, Martin and Short could pick up a third nom individually for co-writing the pilot and guest acting on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.” At 21 noms, it would be the most nominated freshman comedy ever, surpassing last year’s “Ted Lasso.”

Other big names expected to come up multiple times include “Euphoria” star Zendaya, who would be the youngest two-time lead acting nominee, and is also an executive producer for her hit show. I’m forecasting another drama series snub for “Euphoria”; however, the 25-year-old could pick up one or two extra mentions in the original music and lyrics category for the track “I’m Tired,” which is co-written by composer Labrinth and executive producer and director Sam Levinson.

Alongside Zendaya in the song race is a chance for the next EGOT, which recently had its 17th entrant with Jennifer Hudson winning the Tony Award as a producer for “A Strange Loop” in May. Her two co-producers of “Loop,” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are hoping to join her. The dynamic duo is only missing an Emmy to accompany their Oscar (for “La La Land”), two Grammys (for the Broadway show “Dear Evan Hansen” and the film “The Greatest Showman”), and their recent Tony. They co-wrote “My White Liberal Parents” with Sukari Jones for Amazon Prime Video’s “Harlem.”

HBO’s “The White Lotus” should have a strong showing with many acting mentions, including critical darlings Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge. The cable network, which is also anchoring its streaming counterpart HBO Max, is predicted to have multiple mentions for returning shows such as “Barry” and “Hacks,” with some possible nods for multiple docuseries such as “Nuclear Family.”

Showtime will also represent cable with its new flagship horror series “Yellowjackets.” Still, it’s one of those shows that could have a double-digit day, or mimic the run of “Shameless” during its time, which consistently underperformed despite high viewership and reviews. So I’m splitting the difference with five predicted mentions (including Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci) and two alternates for Karyn Kusama in directing and sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour).

Netflix’s “Squid Game” seems locked and loaded to make history as the first non-English language series nominated by the TV Academy. With a healthy forecast of 14, there’s still an excellent chance the streamer can win back-to-back. Netflix can also become the first streamer to nab three spots for outstanding drama series nominations three times with “Ozark” and “Stranger Things,” if they both make the cut.

Speaking of “Stranger Things,” with a forecasted 13 noms, which includes alternates such as Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink, it would be the second-highest haul for the show since its first season racked up 18 and would be a significant increase from its eight noms in 2020.

Apple TV+ is the reigning champ in comedy with “Ted Lasso,” but they could have an even stronger showing with “Severance,” shown to have a possible 13-nom day. Could they pull off what “The Handmaid’s Tale” did in 2017 and win it all?

Broadcast networks are looking to have a comeback with ABC’s “Black-ish” and “Abbott Elementary” heralded to nab seven and eight noms, respectively. With the latter, Quinta Brunson could become the first Black woman to nab three nominations in the comedy categories for producing, acting and writing in the same year. NBC has the best shot in drama series with the final season of “This Is Us” and could hopefully pick up its first writing mention for creator Dan Fogelman.

Also on the network side, CBS could have its first outstanding comedy nom since 2014’s “Big Bang Theory” with its freshman series “Ghosts.”

And let’s not forget the westerns, which are roaring back with Paramount’s “Yellowstone,” expected to make the drama lineup with Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Gil Birmingham in tow. Producer and director Taylor Sheridan will likely be among the names, along with the limited series “1883” from Paramount+.

Read the final predictions below. The individual category pages will be updated throughout the weekend.

Drama Series

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This is Us” (NBC)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Alternate : “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

“1883” (Paramount+)

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“MAID” (Netflix)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Alternate : “The Staircase” (HBO)

TV Movie

“I Want You Back” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“The Sky is Everywhere” (A24/Apple TV+)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

Alternate : “The House” (Netflix)

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Alternate : Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO)

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO)

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Alternate : Jared Leto, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)

Lead Actress (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Mandy Moore, “This is Us” (NBC)

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Alternate : Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Alternate : Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage” (HBO)

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Viola Davis, “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, “MAID” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Alternate : Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Gil Birmingham, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)

John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alternate : Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

William H. Macy, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Alternate : Sam Waterston, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

J. Smith Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Hoyeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Melissa McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Alternate : Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry” (HBO)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : Amy Ryan, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Andie MacDowell, “MAID” (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Chloë Sevigny, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

Alternate : Anna Chlumsky, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Guest Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody, “Succession” (HBO)

James Cromwell, “Succession” (HBO)

Robert Englund, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Devon Sawa, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Alternate : Taika Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Guest Actress (Drama)

Hope Davis, “Succession” (HBO)

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession” (HBO)

Harriet Walter, “Succession” (HBO)

Jacki Weaver, “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Lee Yoo-mi, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Alternate : Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Ariana DeBose, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tina Fey, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Tracey Ullman, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : Dolly Parton, “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Directing (Drama)

“Ozark” (Netflix) – “A Hard Way to Go” by Jason Bateman

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “Red Light, Green Light” by Hwang Dong-Hyuk

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – “The We We Are” by Ben Stiller

“Succession” (HBO) – “All the Bells Say” by Mark Mylod

“Succession” (HBO) – “Lion in the Shadow” by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Bergman

“Succession” (HBO) – “Too Much Birthday” by Lorene Scafaria

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – “Keep the Wolves Close” by Taylor Sheridan

Alternate : “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) – “Pilot” by Karyn Kusama

Directing (Comedy)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – “Pilot” by Randall Einhorn

“Barry” (HBO) – “710N” by Bill Hader

“Black-ish” (ABC) – “Homegoing” by Anton Cropper

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – “There Will Be Blood” by Lucia Aniello

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “The Boy from 6B” by Cherien Dabis

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “True Crime” by Jamie Babbit

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) – “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” by Declan Lowney

Alternate : “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – “Yasper” by Christopher Miller

Directing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

“1883” (Paramount+) – “1883” by Taylor Sheridan

“Dopesick” (Hulu) – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” by Danny Strong

“The Dropout” (Hulu) – “Green Juice” by Michael Showalter

“MAID” (Netflix) – “Sky Blue” by John Wells

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – “Unbroken Circle” by Jeremy Podeswa

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – Entire series by Mike White

Alternate : “The Staircase” (HBO) – “911” by Antonio Campos

Writing (Drama)

“Euphoria” (HBO) – “Stand Like the Hummingbird” by Sam Levinson

“Ozark” (Netflix) – “A Hard Way to Go” by Chris Mundy

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – “The We We Are” by Dan Erickson

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “Red Light, Green Light” by Hwang Dong-Hyuk

“Succession” (HBO) – “All the Bells Say” by Jesse Armstrong

“This is Us” (NBC) – “Us” by Dan Fogelman

Alternate : “Better Call Saul” (AMC) – “Wine and Roses” by Peter Gould

Writing (Comedy)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – “Pilot” by Quinta Brunson

“Barry” (HBO) – “710N” by Duffy Boudreau

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – “The One, the Only” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

“Insecure” (HBO) – “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?” by Issa Rae

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “True Crime” by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

“Reservation Dogs” (FX) – “F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” by Sterling Harjo and Taika Waititi

Alternate : “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – “Drowning Women” by Liz Sagal and Steve Yockey

Writing (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

“Dopesick” (Hulu) – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” by Danny Strong

“The Dropout” (Hulu) – “Flower of Life” by Liz Hannah

“MAID” (Netflix) – “Snaps” by Molly Smith Metzler

“The Staircase” (HBO) – “911” by Antonio Campos

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – Entire series by Mike White

Alternate : “Station Eleven” (HBO) – “Unbroken Circle” by Patrick Somerville

Variety Talk Series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Alternate : “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Alternate : “Ziwe” (Showtime)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Adele One Night Only” (CBS)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

“Harry Potter’s 20 th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (HBO Max)

Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (HBO Max) “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

Alternate : “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” (CBS)

Variety Special (Live)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent” (CBS)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes” (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

Alternate : “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” (CMT)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Alternate : “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO)

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Netflix)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“Ricky Gervais: Supernature” (Netflix)

“Tig Notaro: Drawn” (HBO)

Alternate : “Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back” (Paramount+)

Documentary (Series)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO)

“NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” (HBO)

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime)

Alternate : “Secrets of Playboy” (A&E)

Documentary (Special)

“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” (Netflix)

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” (NBC)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video)

“We Feed People” (National Geographic)

Alternate : “Janet Jackson.” (Lifetime)

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+) – Peter Jackson, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (Netflix) – Rory Kennedy, Series

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video) – Amy Poehler, Film

“NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” (HBO) – Spike Lee, Film

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” (HBO) – Michael John Warren, Film

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime) – W. Kamau Bell, “Part 1”

Alternate : “Phoenix Rising” (HBO) – Amy Berg, Film

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix) – “Shadows: Andy & Jed”

“How To With John Wilson” (HBO Max) – “How to Appreciate Wine”

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video) – Film

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+) – “The Economy”

“Voir” (Netflix) – “Summer of the Shark”

Alternate : “The Tinder Swindler” (Netflix)

Hosted Nonfiction (Series or Special)

“How To with John Wilson” (HBO)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

“Somebody Feed Phil” (Netflix)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

“Vice” (Showtime)

Alternate : “Sketchbook” (Disney+)

Reality Competition Series

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Alternate : “The Circle” (Netflix)

Reality Series (Structured)

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Love is Blind” (Netflix)

“Married to Real Estate” (HGTV)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Alternate : “My Mom, Your Dad” (HBO Max)

Reality Series (Unstructured)

“90 Day Fiancé” (TLC)

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic)

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (Paramount+)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

Alternate : “The Kardashians” (Hulu)

Host (Reality or Competition Series)

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” (Magnolia Network) – Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

“Making the Cut” (Amazon Prime Video) – Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

“Nailed It!” (Netflix) – Nicole Byer

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan Frace, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – RuPaul

“Top Chef” (Bravo) – Padma Lakshmi

Alternate : “The Voice” (NBC) – Carson Daly

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) – Nneka Onuorah, “Naked”

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – Aaron Krummel, “Angel Gets Her Wings”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – Nick Murray, “Moulin Ru: The Rusical”

“Top Chef” (Bravo) – Ari Boles, “Freedmen’s Town”

“The Voice” (NBC) – Alan Carter, “The Blind Auditions, Series Premiere”

Alternate : “Love is Blind” (Netflix) – Brian Smith, “Love is Paradise”

Narrator

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, “How to Become A Tyrants” (Netflix)

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II” (Discovery+)

Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks” (Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page, “Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale” (Netflix)

Alternate : Jessica Chastain, “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” (CNN)

Character Voice-Over

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” (Netflix) – “Capital R Rake”

Chadwick Boseman, “What If…?” (Disney+) – “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

Jason Mantzoukas, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) – “I Love You, Tommy”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” (Netflix) – “A Very Big Mouth Christmas”

Jessica Walter, “Archer” (FX) – “London Time”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “F Is For Family” (Netflix) – “The Searchers”

Alternate : Hugh Jackman, “The Simpsons” (Fox) – “Poorhouse Rock”

Animated Series

“Arcane” (Netflix) – “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – “A Very Big Mouth Christmas”

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) – “Some Like It Bob Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

“Central Park” (Apple TV+) – “Fista Puff Mets Out Justice”

“The Simpsons” (Fox) – “Pixelated and Afraid”

Alternate : “South Park” (Comedy Central) – “The Big Fix”

Short Form (Comedy, Drama or Variety)

“The Boys: Vought News Network: Seven on 7 With Cameron Coleman” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Carpool Karaoke” (CBS)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS” (NBC)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out the News” (CBS)

Alternate : “State of the Union” (SundanceTV)

Short Form (Animated)

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (Amazon Prime Video) – “John and Sun Hee”

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix) – “Jibaro”

“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim) – “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U”

“When Billie Met Lisa” (Disney+)

Alternate : “Balenciaga” (Disney+)

Casting (Drama Series)

“Outer Range” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Alternate : “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Casting (Comedy Series)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Alternate : “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

“Hawkeye” (Disney+) – “Echoes”

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – “Good News About Hell”

“Succession” (HBO) – “All the Bells Say”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “Gganbu”

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime) – “Pilot”

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – “No Kindness for the Coward”

Alternate : “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – “Seeing Double”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) – “Capital R Rake”

“Loki” (Disney+) – “Glorious Purpose”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) – “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest”

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Alternate : “The Gilded Age” (HBO) – “Never The New”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

“Barry” (HBO) – “forgiving jeff”

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix) – “The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost and His Lover”

“Ghosts” (CBS) – “The Vault”

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – “Trust the Process”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “True Crime”

“Our Flag Means Death” (HBO) – “Pilot”

Alternate : “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – “The Cloak of Duplication”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – “Subway”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) – “The 1,000 th Episode”

Episode” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – “Colbert’s “Lord Of The Rings” Rap Celebrates 20 Years Of The Greatest Trilogy In Movie History”

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – “Angel Gets Her Wings”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Netflix) – “Catwalk”

Alternate : “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC) – “Episode 1475”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

“The 64 th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS) “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” (ABC)

“Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event” (Netflix)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” (CBS)

Alternate : “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

“Call Me Kat” (Fox) – Patti Lee, “Call Me a Spotify Giant”

“How I Met Your Father” (Hulu) – Gary Baum, “Pilot”

“United States of Al” (CBS) – Christian La Fountaine, “Promises”

Alternate : “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS) – Patti Lee, “Welcome to Lagos”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera (Half-Hour)

“grown-ish” (Freeform) – Mark Doering-Powell, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Adam Bricker, “The Click”

“Insecure” (HBO) – Ava Berkofsky, “Reunited, Okay?”

“Minx” (HBO) – Quyen Tran, “Not Like a Shvantz Right in the Face”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Chris Teague, “The Boy from 6B”

Alternate : “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – Carl Herse, “Yasper”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera (One Hour)

“Halo” (Paramount+) – Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, “Unbound”

“Loki” (Disney+) – Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Lamentis”

“Outer Range” (Amazon Prime Video) – Drew Daniels, “The West”

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+) – Florian Hoffmeister, “Chapter Seven”

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – Jessica Lee Gagné, “Defiant Jazz”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Lee Hyung-deok, “Stick to the Team”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Brett Jutkiewicz, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO) – Mihai Malaimare Jr, “Invisible Man”

Alternate : “Hanna” (Amazon Prime Video) – Tibor Dingelstad, “Grape Vines and Orange Trees”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“1883” (Paramount+) – Ben Richardson, “1883”

“Lisey’s Story” (Apple TV+) – Darius Khondji, “Lisey’s Story”

“MAID” (Netflix) – Quyen Tran, “Sky Blue”

“Pistol” (FX) – Anthony Dod Mantle, “Track 6: Who Killed Bambi?”

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – Christian Sprenger, “Wheel of Fire”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – Ben Kutchins, “Departures”

Alternate : “Dopesick” (Hulu) – Checco Varese, “Breakthrough Pain”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS) – “Series Body of Work”

“The Kardashians” (Hulu) – “This Is a Life of Death Situation”

“Life Below Zero” (National Geographic) – “Fire in the Sky”

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – “Showdown at the Broken Spoke”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – “Series Body of Work”

Alternate : “Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel) – “Series Body of Work”

Outstanding Period Costumes

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) – “Harmony”

“The Essex Serpent” (Apple TV+) – “Everything is Blue”

“The Gilded Age” (HBO) – “Let the Tournament Begin”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) – “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest”

“Women of the Movement” (ABC) – “Mother and Son”

Alternate : “1883” (Paramount+) – “1883”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

“Halo” (Paramount+) – “Contact”

“Loki” (Disney+) – “Glorious Purpose”

“Moon Knight” (Disney+) – “Gods and Monsters”

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – “The Wellness Center”

Alternate : “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+) – “Spock Amok”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

“And Just Like That…” (HBO) – “Seeing the Light”

“Black-ish” (ABC) – “That’s What Friends Are For”

“Euphoria” (HBO) – “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – “The Captain’s Wife”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX) – “The Wilderness”

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix) – “Check Out Time”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “Who is Tim Kono?”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – “Arrivals”

Alternate : “Ghosts” (CBS) – “Pilot”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC) – “Finale”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) – “Billie Eilish Interview, Performance & “Billie’s Bucket List”; with Zach Galifianakis”

“The Masked Singer” (Fox) – “Group A Semi-final”

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – “Host: Billie Eilish”

“The Voice” (NBC) – “Live Finale”

Alternate : “America’s Got Talent” (NBC) – “Episode 1620 Finale Results”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

“Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

“The 64 th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS) “The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Lvi Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” (CBS)

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back” (Paramount+)

Alternate : “The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC) – “Horror Night”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – “Union Busting”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC) – “Episode 1530”

“The Voice” (NBC) – “Live Top 10 Performances”

Alternate : “American Idol” (ABC) – “Episode 515 (Disney Night)”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

“Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

“Come From Away” (Apple TV+)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ (ABC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Lvi Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” (CBS)

Alternate : “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title Design

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

“Chucky” (Syfy)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Tokyo Vice” (HBO)

Alternate : “Voir” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – “Light Bulb”

“Black-ish” (ABC) – “That’s What Friends Are For”

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix) – “The Devil Wore Anna”

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – “The We We Are”

“The Thing About Pam” (Peacock) – “She’s a Killer”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – “Recentering”

Alternate : “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+) – “4.4”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) – “The Viscount Who Loved Me”

“Gaslit” (Starz) – “Will”

“The Gilded Age” (HBO) – “Let the Tournament Begin”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO) – “The Swan”

“Women of the Movement” (ABC) – “The Last Word”

Alternate : “Loki” (Disney+) – “Journey Into Mystery”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Dopesick” (Hulu) – “The Whistleblower”

“The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu) – “Talking is Healing”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX) – “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky”

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix) – “The Devil Wore Anna”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – “Open and Shut”

“The Thing About Pam” (Peacock) – “She’s a Killer”

Alternate : “Ozark” (Netflix) – “A Hard Way to Go”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

“Candy” (Hulu) – “The Fight”

“Loki” (Disney+) – “Journey Into the Mystery”

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) – “Jane Fonda”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+) – “Strange New Worlds”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse”

“The Survivor” (HBO) – Film

Alternate : “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land”

“The Pentaverate” (Netflix) – “Episode 2”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+) – “Children of the Comet”

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – “Unbroken Circle”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

“The Witcher” (Netflix) – “A Grain of Truth”

Alternate : “Peacemaker” (HBO Max) – “Best Friends for Never”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – Daniel Pemberton, “Maggie”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Siddhartha Khosia, “The Boy from 6B”

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+) – Nico Muhly, “Chapter One”

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) – Christopher Willis, “Schmigadoon!”

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – Theodore Shapiro, “The We We Are”

“Succession” (HBO) – Nicholas Britell, “Chiantishire”

Alternate : “My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay” (HBO) – Max Richter, “Those Who Leave, Those Who Stay”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Dopesick” (Hulu) – Lorne Balfe, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

“Roar” (Apple TV+) – Isabel Waller-Bridge, “The Woman Who Disappeared”

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – Dan Romer, “Unbroken Circle”

“The Survivor” (HBO) – Hans Zimmer, Film

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – Cristobal Tapia de Veer, “Mysterious Monkeys”

“Women of the Movement” (ABC) – Kathryn Bostic, “The Last Word”

Alternate : “The Fallout” (HBO Max) – Finneas O’Connell, Film

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Lucy and Desi” (Amazon Prime Video) – David Schwartz, Film

“Nuclear Family” (HBO) – Gary Lionelli, “Episode 3”

“NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” (HBO) – Terence Blanchard

“Prehistoric Planet” (Apple TV+) – Hans Zimmer, Anze Rozman, Kara Talve, Russell Emanuel and Steve Kofsky, “Ice Worlds”

“Welcome to Earth” (National Geographic) – Daniel Pemberton, “Descent Into Darkness”

Alternate : “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime) – Vernon Reid, “Part 1”

Outstanding Music Direction

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’” (ABC) – Cheche Alara, Special

“The Masked Singer” (Fox) – Miguel Gandelman, “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School”

“The Oscars” (ABC) – Adam Blackstone

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent” (CBS) – Adam Blackstone

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis and Eli Brueggemann, “Host: Jake Gyllenhaal”

Alternate : “Dancing with the Stars” (ABC) – Ray Chew, “Janet Jackson Night”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – “Two Shots” from “Yasper” – Jonathan Lajoie, Jack Dolgen

“Blindspotting” (Starz) – “The Ballad of Earl” from “Bride or Die” – Rafael Casal, Benjamin Earl Turner

“Euphoria” (HBO) – “I’m Tired” from “Think of Those Who Can” – Labrinth, Zendaya, Sam Levinson

“Girls5eva” (Peacock) – “B.P.E. (Big Pussy Energy)” from “B.P.E.” – Jeff Richmond, Meredith Scardino, Ava Coleman

“Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video) – “My White Liberal Parents” from “The Strong Black Woman” – Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel) – “North Star” from the film – Mary Steenburgen, Troy Verges, Caitlyn Smith

Alternate : “Reservation Dogs” (FX) – “Bebo” from “Satvrday” – Mato Wayuhi

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – Daniel Pemberton

“Loki” (Disney+) – Natalie Holt

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Siddhartha Khosia

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – Theodore Shapiro

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Jung Jae-il

“We Own This City” (HBO) – Kris Bowers

Alternate : “Arcane” (Netflix) – Imagine Dragons ft. JID

Outstanding Music Supervision

“And Just Like That…” (HBO) – Stephanie Diaz-Matos, “Seeing the Light”

“Bel-Air” (Peacock) – Jen Ross and Philippe Pierre, “Dreams and Nightmares”

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) – Justin Kamps, “The Choice”

“Euphoria” (HBO) – Jen Malone and Adam Leber, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix) – Ye, “act iii: AWAKENING”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Nora Felder, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Alternate : “Hacks” (HBO Max) – Matt Biffa, “Quid Pro Quo”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

“Loki” (Disney+) – Emma McCleave, “The Nexus Event”

“Ozark” (Netflix) – Heather Goodwin Floyd, “You’re the Boss”

“Severance” (Apple TV+) – Geoffrey Richman, “The We We Are”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Nam Na-young, “Gganbu”

“Succession” (HBO) – Ken Eluto and Ellen Tam, “All the Bells Say”

“Succession” (HBO) – Jan Rizzo, “Chiantishire”

“Succession” (HBO) – Brian A. Kates, “The Disruption”

Alternate : “Tokyo Vice” (HBO) – Michael Berenbaum, “Yoshino”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – Richie Edelson, “Pilot”

“Atlanta” (FX) – Kyle Reiter and Isaac Hagy, “Three Slaps”

“Barry” (HBO) – Franky Guttman, “710N”

“Barry” (HBO) – Ali Greer, “starting now”

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Jessica Brunetto, “There Will Be Blood”

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Julia Monroe, “Open and Shut”

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) – A.J. Catoline, “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Alternate : “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO) – Hilda Rasula, “Wherever You Go, There You Are”

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

“B Positive” (CBS) – Peter J. Chakos, “Heartburn, Woodstock and Ribs”

“United States of Al” (CBS) – Stephen Prime, “Promise/Wadaha”

Alternate : “Call Me Kat” (Fox) – Pam Marshall, “Call Me By My Middle Name”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Dopesick” (Hulu) – Matthew Barber, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

“MAID” (Netflix) – Jacquelyn Le, “String Cheese”

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu) – Tatiana S. Riegel, “I Love You, Tommy”

“We Own This City” (HBO) – Joshua Raymond Lee, “Part One”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – John M. Valerio, “Departures”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – Heather Persons, “Mysterious Monkeys”

Alternate : “Dopesick” (Hulu) – C. Chi-yoon Chung, “Black Box Warning”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – Storm Choi, Eric Davies, Tom Favila, Lauren Beckett Jackson, Nikolai Johnson, Ryan Middleton, Mark Paone, Erin Shannon, Catherine Trasborg and Einar Westerlund, “Jordan Klepper Takes On ‘Wellness’ Anti-Vaxxers + Fringewatching Rap. Lauren Boebert”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – Anthony Miale, “The Confesstigators”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC) – Devon Schwab, “Seth and Will Forte Go Day Drinking (segment)”

“The Oscars” (ABC) – Jeremiah Shuff

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Ryan Spears, “Tik Tok (segment)”

Alternate : “Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Ryan McIlraith, “MacGruber (segment)”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+) – Jabez Olssen, “Part 3: Days 17-22”

“Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (Peacock) – Cy Christiansen, “The Life of the Party”

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO) – Joseph Beshenkovsky, Film

“NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” (HBO) – Barry Alexander Brown

“Sheryl” (Showtime) – Matt Thiesen

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime) – Meg Ramsay and Jen Brooks, “Part 1”

Alternate : “Worst Roommate Ever” (Netflix) – Tim Rush, Aaron Warren and Clay Zimmerman, “Marathon Man”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – “Angels Get Her Wings”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – “Big Opening #1”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (VH1) – “Halftime Headliners”

“Shark Tank” (ABC) – “Series Body of Work”

“Top Chef” (Bravo) – “Restaurant Wars”

Alternate : “The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean” (Bravo) – “A Yacht in Kneed”

“Cheer” (Netflix) – “Daytona Part 2: If the Judges Disagree”

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” (Paramount+) – “Series Body of Work”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1) – “The Daytona Wind”

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix) – “Nothing Remains the Same”

Alternate : “Life Below Zero” (National Geographic) – “Fire in the Sky”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger”

“Halo” (Paramount+) – “Reckoning”

“Hawkeye” (Disney+) – “Echoes”

“Loki” (Disney+) – “Journey Into Mystery”

“Outer Range” (Amazon Prime Video) – “The West”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “VIPS”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Alternate : “Yellowjackets” (Showtime) – “F Sharp”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – “Brett”

“Arcane” (Netflix) – “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

“Barry” (HBO) – “starting now”

“Ghosts” (CBS) – “Hello!”

“Pen15” (Hulu) – “Luminary”

“Russian Doll” (Netflix) – “Matroyoshka”

Alternate : “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – “Step Class”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

“1883” (Paramount+) – “Lighting Yellow Hair”

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix) – “Book VII: Revelation”

“Moon Knight” (Disney+) – “Gods and Monsters”

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – “Wheel of Fire”

“A Very British Scandal” (Amazon Prime Video) – “Episode 1”

Alternate : “The Survivor” (HBO) – Film

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+) – “Part 3: Days 17-22”

“The Masked Singer” (Fox) – “2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – “Big Opening #1”

“Voir” (Netflix) – “Summer of the Shark”

“We Feed People” (National Geographic) – Special

Alternate : “100 Foot Wave” (HBO) – “Chapter 1 – Sea Monsters”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”

“Euphoria” (HBO) – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

“Hanna” (Amazon Prime Video) – “Eyeliner”

“Ozark” (Netflix) – “Sanctified”

“Succession” (HBO) – “Too Much Birthday”

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu) – “Protect Ya Neck”

Alternate : “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – “Half the Money”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix) – “Book VII: Revelation”

“Moon Knight” (Disney+) – “Gods and Monsters”

“The Staircase” (HBO) – “America’s Sweetheart Or: Time Over Time”

“Station Eleven” (HBO) – “Wheel of Fire”

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX) – “When God Was Love”

“The White Lotus” (HBO) – “Departures”

Alternate : “The Dropout” (Hulu) – “Old White Men”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+) – “Yasper”

“Barry” (HBO) – “all the sauces”

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – “Re-New Year’s Eve”

“Black-ish” (ABC) – “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods”

“Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+) – “Tribulation”

“Upload” (Amazon Prime Video) – “Download”

Alternate : “Blindspotting” (Starz) – “Bride or Die”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

“Adele: One Night Only” (CBS) – Special

“Come From Away” (Apple TV+) – Special

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – “Union Busting”

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – “Host: John Mulaney”

“The Voice” (NBC) – “Blind Auditions”

Alternate : “The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+) – “Part 3: Days 17-22”

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel) – “Long Live King Crab!”

“Legendary” (HBO Max) – “Whorror House”

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – “Angels Get Her Wings”

“Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” (HBO Max) – Special

Alternate : “Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Moon Knight” (Disney+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Alternate : “Halo” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

“Midnight Mass” (Netflix) – “Book VII: Revelation”

“Outer Range” (Amazon Prime Video) – “The West”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “VIPS”

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix) – “The Bridge”

Alternate : “Lost in Space” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Alternate : “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

“Mayans M.C.” (FX)

“Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+)

“Reacher” (Amazon Prime Video)

Alternate : “Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

“Hawkeye” (Disney+) – “Echoes”

“The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO) – “I Will Tell of All Your Deeds”

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – “Stick to the Team”

“Stranger Things – A” (Netflix) – “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

“Stranger Things – B” (Netflix) – “Chapter Four: Dear Billy”

Alternate : “The Wheel of Time” (Amazon Prime Video) – “The Dark Along the Ways”

Predicted Nomination Leaders (Series)

“Succession” – 25

“Only Murders in the Building” – 21

“The White Lotus” – 16

“Squid Game” – 14

“Hacks” – 13

“Severance” – 13

“Stranger Things” – 13

“Barry” – 12

“Dopesick” – 10

“Ozark” – 10

“Ted Lasso” – 10

“Abbott Elementary” – 8

“Black-ish” – 7

“The Dropout” – 7

“MAID” – 7

“Yellowstone” – 7

“1883” – 6

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 6

“Yellowjackets” – 5

“This is Us” – 4

Predicted Nomination Leaders (Networks)