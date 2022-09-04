Final Creative Arts Emmy Predictions Night Two: ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Projected to Lead With Zendaya Set to Win Second Statuette for Song

The second night of the Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Sunday night, where hot races such as guest acting, music and stunts will be revealed.

History could be made with “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” from Disney+ could be the first animated movie to win for outstanding television movie, after becoming the first ever to be nominated.

However, we could see if HBO will be in line to make history if it takes the category for Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor.” HBO is able to win all the top series categories for drama (“Succession”), comedy (“Barry” or “Hacks”) and limited (“The White Lotus”). It would be the first network in history to win all four if achieved.

The guest categories are going to give some hints to the Primetime ceremony taking place on Monday, Sept. 12. We could see Nathan Lane win his long overdue Emmy for his role in “Only Murders in the Building,” alongside his co-star Jane Lynch, a multiple-time winner. The Hulu mystery series is projected to be the big winner of the evening with six wins, with two or more additional.

Netflix is forecast to be the overall network winner with “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things,” each predicted to win four apiece.

Let’s not forget the Zendaya of it all, as she’s predicted to win one of her four total nominations this year for co-writing “I’m Tired” with Labrinth and Sam Levinson.

The final predictions for the Creative Arts Emmys Night Two are below.

Find the winners from night one, and how those predictions played out on Variety Awards Circuit.

Outstanding Television Movie

Will win: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+) – Alexander Young (executive producer), Tom Peitzman (executive producer), Todd Lieberman (produced by), David Hoberman (produced by)

Could win: “The Survivor” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Will win: Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Could win: Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Will win: Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Could win: Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Will win: Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Could win: Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Will win: Harriet Walter, “Succession” (HBO)

Could win: Martha Kelly, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Will win: “I’m Tired” from “Euphoria” (HBO)

Episode: “You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can” by Labrinth, Zendaya, Sam Levinson

Could win: “Corn Puddin’” from “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Will win: “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Episode: “Unbroken Circle” by Dan Romer

Could win: “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Will win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Episode: “The Boy from 6B” by Siddhartha Khosla

Could win: “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Will win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Episode: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” by Nora Felder

Could win: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Will win: “Severance” (Apple TV+) – Theodore Shapiro

Could win: “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Will win: Brendan Gleeson, “State of the Union”

Could win: Anthony A. Anderson, “Anacostia”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Will win: Rhea Seehorn, “Cooper’s Bar”

Could win: Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Will win: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Casting director: Wendy O’Brien

Could win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Will win: “Succession” (HBO)

Avy Kaufman (casting by), Francine Maisler (original casting by)

Could win: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Meredith Tucker (casting by), Katie Doyle (location casting)

Could win: “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Will win: “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Gattelli (choreographer)

Could win: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “Station Eleven” (HBO) – Christian Sprenger (director of photography)

Could win: “1883” (Paramount+) – Ben Davis

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Will win: “How I Met Your Father” (Hulu)

Episode: “Pilot” by Gary Baum

Could win: “B Positive” (CBS)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Will win: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Episode: “The Click” by Adam Bricker

Could win: “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Will win: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Episode: “The Theater and Its Double” by Marcell Rév

Could win: “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Will win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Episode: “Who is Tim Kono?” by Dana Covarrubias (costume designer), Amanda Bujak (assistant costume designer) and Amy Burt (costume supervisor)

Could win: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Will win: “American Horror Stories” (FX)

Episode: “Game Over” by Valerie Jackson (department head hairstylist), Lauren Poole (key hairstylist), Roma Goddard (hairstylist) and Allie Keck (additional hairstylist)

Could win: “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Will win: “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Episode: “The Assassination of Monica Lewinsky” by Robin Beauchesne (department head makeup artist), KarriAnn Sillay (assistant department head makeup artist), Angela Moos (makeup artist), Erin LeBre (makeup artist), Kerrin Jackson (makeup artist)

Could win: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Will win: “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Episode: “Family” by Lucinda Wright (costume designer) and Rebecca Jempson (assistant costume designer)

Could win: “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Will win: “Severance” (Apple TV+) – Oliver Latta (director/creative director/art director/editor/animator/3D artist), Teddy Blanks (typographer/typography animation)

Could win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Will win: “How I Met Your Father” (Hulu)

Episode: “Timing is Everything” by Sue Federman

Could win: “Call Me Kat”

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Will win: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Could win: “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Will win: “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Episode: “Jane Fonda” – David Williams (department head makeup artist), Jennifer Aspinall (key makeup artist), Jason Collins (special makeup effects artist), Abby Lyle Clawson (makeup artist), Mo Meinhart (makeup artist), Dave Snyder (makeup artist), Bill Myer (makeup artist), Victor Del Castillo (makeup artist)

Could win: “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Will win: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Episode: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest” – Donna Zakowska (costume designer), Maria Sine Clinton (assistant costume designer), Ben Philipp (assistant costume designer), Ginnie Patton (costume supervisor), Dan Hicks (costume supervisor), Mikita Thompson (costume supervisor)

Could win: “The Great” (Hulu)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Will win: “Squid Game” (Netflix) – Chae Kyoung-sun (production designer), Gim En-jee (art director), Kim Jeong-gon (set decorator)

Could win: “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Will win: “The Great” (Hulu)

Episode: “Wedding” by Francesca di Mottola (production designer), Emma Painter (art director), Monica Alberte (set decorator)

Could win: “Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Will win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Episode: “True Crime” by Curt Beech (production designer), Jordan Jacobs (art director), Rich Murray (set decorator)

Could win: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Will win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Episode: “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” by Barrie Gower (Special Makeup Effects Department Head), Duncan Jarman (Special Makeup Effects Department Head), Mike Mekash (Special Makeup Effects Artist), Eric Garcia (Special Makeup Effects Artist), Nix Herrera (Special Makeup Effects Artist), Patt Foad (Special Makeup Effects Artist), Paula Eden (Special Makeup Effects Artist)

Could win: “Angelyne” (Peacock)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Will win: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Episode: “No Weddings and a Funeral” by A.J. Catoline (editor), Alex Szabo (additional editor)

Could win: “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Will win: “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Episode: “Gganbu” by Nam Na-young

Could win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Episode: “Departures” by John M. Valerio

Could win: “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Will win: “Barry” (HBO)

Episode: “starting now” by Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor, John Creed, Rickley W. Dumm, Clay Weber, Darrin Mann, Michael Brake, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Could win: “Arcane” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Will win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Episode: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” by Craig Henighan, Will Files, Ryan Cole, Korey Pereira, Angelo Palazzo, Katie Halliday, Ken McGill, Steven Baine, David Klotz, Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya

Could win: “Loki” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “Station Eleven” (HBO)

Episode: “Wheel of Fire” by Bradley North, Tiffany S. Griffith, Chuck Michael, Matt Manselle, Matt Telsey, Lodge Worster, Brian Straub

Could win: “Moon Knight” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Will win: “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Episode: “The Boy from 6B” by Lindsey Alvarez, Mathew Waters, Joseph White Jr., Alan DeMoss

Could win: “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Will win: “Euphoria” (HBO)

Episode: “Stand Still Like The Hummingbird” by Anne Jimkes-Root, Chris David, Austin Roth, Sean O’Malley

Could win: “Ozark” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Episode: “Departures” by Christian Minkler, Ryan Collins, Walter Anderson, Jeffrey Roy

Could win: “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Will win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix) – Michael Maher Jr., Marion Spates, Jabbar Raisani, Terron Pratt, Ashley J. Ward, Julien Hery, Niklas Jacobson, Manolo Mantero, Neil Eskuri

Could win: “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Will win: “Squid Game” (Netflix) – Cheong Jai-hoon, Kang Moon-jung, Kim Hye-jin, Jo Hyun-jin, Kim Seong-cheol, Lee Jae-bum, Shin Min-soo, Seok Jong-yeon, Jun Sung-man

Could win: “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (Showtime)

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Will win: “Hawkeye” (Disney+) – Heidi Moneymaker, Noon Orsatti

Could win: “Peacemaker” (HBO) – Wayne Dalglish, Gaston Morrison

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Will win: “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) – JJ Dashnaw

Could win: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Will win: “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Episode: “Stick to the Team” by Lim Tae-hoon, Shim Sang-min, Kim Cha-I, Lee Tae-young

Could win: “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Outstanding Motion Design

Already announced: “Home Before Dark” (Apple TV+) – Jon Berkowitz, Brad Colwell, Kimberly Rang, Nolan Borkenhagen