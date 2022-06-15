Newcomers to the Emmys Circle: Directors to Watch This Season

These directors, who have never won an Emmy, may finally get a chance at a nomination and perhaps a win with these buzzy series.

Karyn Kusama

It’s been 20 years since Kusama made her directorial debut, but she’s yet to receive an Emmy nomination. The “Jennifer’s Body” director stepped behind the camera for the pilot episode of this year’s breakout drama “Yellowjackets” on Showtime.

Lorene Scafaria

Best known for writing and directing 2019’s “Hustlers,” Scafaria helmed the seventh episode of the latest season of HBO’s massive hit, “Succession.” Titled “Too Much Birthday,” the heart-wrenching episode, which centered on Kendall’s lavish 40th birthday party, could — and should — also get recognition for production design done by Stephen H. Carter.

Cherien Dabis

Dabis is at the helm of the seventh episode of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” perfectly titled “The Boy From 6B.” The hour both moves the mystery along and tells the backstory of James Caverly’s Theo Dimas, a deaf resident of the building; in order to fully capture Theo’s perspective, the episode is almost entirely silent.

Declan Lowney

In Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Season 2, Lowney directed both the Christmas episode, “Carol of the Bells” and the finale, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success,” which definitely deserves recognition. Written by Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis, the brilliant final episode high- lights more than ever the importance of choice.

Mike White

It’s hard to believe White hasn’t been nominated, but he’s likely to be for the HBO smash “The White Lotus.” He wrote and directed all six episodes and while each episode shines, the finale — and murder scene in particular — took a very specific eye.

Michael Showalter

Somehow, Showalter doesn’t already hold an Emmy, but this may just be the year as he directed four episodes of Hulu’s “The Dropout.” Episode four, titled “Old White Men,” serves as the halfway point for the series; Showalter finds a way to highlight both the very cringey Walgreens storyline with the more emotional moments featuring Stephen Fry’s Ian Gibbons.

Emily Mortimer

While she may be best known for acting, Mortimer wrote and directed all episodes of British romance drama “The Pursuit of Love” this year. Based on Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name, the series spanned three episodes and starred Lily James, Dominic West and Emily Beecham.