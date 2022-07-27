2022 Emmy Nominations Prove Nostalgia Is a Recipe for Success

Not only was the show all about California pride (as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are all natives), it was also packed with nostalgia as so many of the stars rose to fame decades ago — and played their old hits.

Dr. Dre shot to fame in 1988 with his former group N.W.A. after their album, “Straight Outta Compton,” sold millions, and he’s the powerhouse producer behind many iconic artists as well as the Beats headphones empire. Snoop Dogg’s career launched on Death Row Records (co-founded by Dre), and while he continues to release music, he’s also focused on his career as an entrepreneur. Together, the duo performed “California Love,” the hit by the late Tupac Shakur, on the show.

Eminem, Blige and 50 Cent are still producing music, but for this performance, it was all about going back in time. Eminem represented 2002 with his “8 Mile” hit “Lose Yourself,” the first hip hop song to win best original song at the Oscars. Blige performed beloved 2001 anthems “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

50 Cent, the surprise guest of the night who appeared in his classic white tank top, sang his 2003 smash “In Da Club.” The rapper is now mostly focused on being a creator and producer with his extremely successful “Power” franchise on Starz.

“Performing together at the Super Bowl was an award in itself,” Jackson tells Variety. “The excitement for me is being in the presence of other artists, the rarity of all of us being able to come together and perform was a once in a lifetime experience. I’m honored to have been a part of it and have the Academy recognize that.”

In scripted television, that theme continues. “Yellowjackets” on Showtime follows two different timelines — one in 1996, as a girls’ high school soccer team tries to stay alive in the wild after a plane crash; and the other in 2021, as the survivors deal with the trauma from that event. With seven nominations, the show’s ’90s themes immediately transport audiences back to the grunge era.

Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna and Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie in “Yellowjackets.” Courtesy of Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME