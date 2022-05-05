Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Emmy Campaign for ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

British star Daisy Edgar-Jones is showcasing a stellar year across television and movies. Best known for her breakout turn as Marianne Sheridan in Hulu’s “Normal People” (2020), the 23-year-old sensation has two potential Emmy vehicles. First, for her buzzy turn in FX’s limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Variety has exclusively learned she will be submitted for Emmy consideration in supporting actress limited. In addition, she will submit for lead actress limited series or TV movie for her work in Hulu and Searchlight Pictures’ movie “Fresh,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

Classically trained in theater, Edgar-Jones is making waves in Hollywood, especially after missing out on a nom for “Normal People” despite recognition from BAFTA TV and Critics Choice Awards. Now, alongside two new leading men, Andrew Garfield and Sebastian Stan — two of the biggest stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — plenty of the Television Academy’s voters will have eyes on her and see her greatness firsthand as they fill out their ballots in June.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

In the true-crime drama “Under the Banner of Heaven,” she plays Brenda Lafferty, a Mormon mother who is murdered along with her baby daughter in a case that seems to involve the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Created by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, the miniseries also stars Gil Birmingham, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.

The series unfolds in multiple flashbacks when Brenda is alive while Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield) uncovers clues to her mysterious death. With the third episode airing this week, her character’s arc straddles the line between lead and supporting. Her chances for recognition increase immensely in the supporting route, although she still needs to contend with the likes of Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”) and Andie MacDowell (“Maid”).

Edgar-Jones will likely get a boost from Garfield, a highly-likely inclusion in lead actor limited, especially after receiving his second Oscar nomination this year for the musical “Tick, Tick … Boom!” from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the first round of predictions released, Edgar-Jones currently sits seventh, just on the cusp of recognition. Tracking more than 80 submissions in the supporting limited categories, per Emmy rules, will produce six allotted spots for nominees. Therefore, either supporting actor or supporting actress limited would need 161 bids or more to increase the number to seven, which seems highly unlikely with the submission deadline one week away.

FRESH, from left: Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, 2022. © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Variety exclusively reported that Hulu and Searchlight Pictures decided to submit the horror-comedy “Fresh” for the Emmys in outstanding television movie. While Edgar-Jones and her co-star Stan, who is also double-dipping for himself in the lead actor limited race for his work as Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy,” turn in strong performances, genre biases and a competitive landscape could keep them both outside their respective races for “Fresh.”

Emmy nominations are set to be announced on July 12. Three days later, on July 15, the adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing” from director Olivia Newman and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lucy Alibar (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) hits theaters — so it could feel like Christmas in July for Edgar-Jones fans.