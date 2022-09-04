2022 Creative Arts Emmys: Full Winners List, Night 2 (UPDATED LIVE)

The second day of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a busy first night that saw winners announced for key categories such as outstanding animated program, documentary or nonfiction series, music direction and more.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” kicked things off with the win for casting in a comedy series.

Tonight, winners will be announced in categories such as guest acting in comedy and drama series, original music and lyrics and outstanding television movie. Both nights of the Creative Arts Emmys precede the upcoming primetime ceremony, hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, which is slated for Monday, Sept. 12.

Check back here for updates throughout the night as winners are announced. (Winners in bold.)

Day 2 nominations:

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube • Southeast Boy Productions, LLC Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel • All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment Bill Burr as Rick

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words With Ike (Cake) • FX • FX Productions Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube • Messmerize Entertainment Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube • Central Productions, LLC Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper’s Bar • YouTube • Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • YouTube • rubbertape Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Curb Your Enthusiasm • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Allison Jones, Casting by Ben Harris, Casting by

Hacks • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by T

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Theo Park, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Euphoria • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jessica Kelly, CSA, Casting by Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Bret Howe, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Venditti, CSA, Original Casting/Location Casting by

Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Page 4 Ozark • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by Bess Fifer, CSA, Location Casting

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Carmen Cuba, Casting by Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

Succession • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One Junie Lowry Johnson, CSA, Casting by Libby Goldstein, Casting by Corinne Clark, CSA, Location Casting Jennifer Page, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Erica Arvold, CSA, Location Casting

The Dropout • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Mark Rutman, Casting by Alison Goodman, CSA, Casting by

Inventing Anna • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with shondalandmedia Linda Lowy, CSA, Original Casting by Jamie Castro, CSA, Original Casting by Allison Estrin, CSA, Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by Juliette Ménager, Location Casting Simone Bär, CSA, Location Casting Alexandra Montag, Location Casting

Pam & Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Mary Vernieu, CSA, Casting by Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, CSA, Casting by

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out For A Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Goliath • Routine: The Pain Killer • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer

The Porter • Routines: Opening Stardust Dance Number / Willie Johnson Dance Number / Lucy’s Featured Performance/Songbird • BET+ • Inferno Pictures / Sphere Media Christian Vincent, Choreographer

Schmigadoon! • Routines: Corn Puddin’ / Tribulation / With All Of Your Heart • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • Routines: It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year / We Need A Little Christmas / Just The Two Of Us • The Roku Channel • Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company Mandy Moore, Choreographer Jillian Meyers, Choreographer

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, A Room, And A Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • The Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Carl Herse, Director of Photography

grown-ish • Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See • Freeform • ABC Signature Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography

Hacks • The Click • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Adam Bricker, Director of Photography

Insecure • Reunited, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

Russian Doll • Nowhen • Netflix • Universal Television Paper Kite Productions, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment for Netflix Ula Pontikos, BSC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Loki • Lamentis • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Director of Photography

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Eric Koretz, Director of Photography

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lee Hyung-deok, Director of Photography

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Pieces Of A Man • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions Todd Banhazl, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer Stanley Vance Hudson, Assistant Costume Designer Suzanne M. Bantit, Costume Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor Angelina Vito, Assistant Costume Designer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Only Murders In The Building • Who Is Tim Kono? • Hulu • 20th Television Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Amanda Bujak, Assistant Costume Designer Amy Burt, Costume Supervisor

Pam & Tommy • Destroyer Of Worlds • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Kameron Lennox, Costume Designer Danielle Baker, Costume Supervisor Petra Larsen, Assistant Costume Designer

The White Lotus • Arrivals • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Alex Bovaird, Costume Designer Brian Sprouse, Assistant Costume Designer Eileen Stroup, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX • 20th Television Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

black-ish • That’s What Friends Are For • ABC • ABC Signature Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX • 20th Television Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • The Tease • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Fantasy/ Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Christine Wada, Costume Designer Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

James Lance (“Ted Lasso”)

Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Christopher McDonald (“Hacks”)

Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (“Succession”)

James Cromwell (“Succession”)

Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”)

Arian Moayed (“Succession”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Harriet Sansom Harris (“Hacks”)

Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Hacks”)

Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”)

Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (“Succession”)

Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”)

Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”)

Sanaa Lathan (“Succession”)

Harriet Walter (“Succession”)

Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu • UCP and 20th Television Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix • A Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+ • Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+ • Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark – Jon Berkowitz, Brad Colwell, Kimberly Tang, and Nolan Borkenhagen (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Call Me Kat • Call Me By My Middle Name • FOX • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Pam Marshall, Editor

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu • 20th Television Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • The Cousin Of Death • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of The Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now • NBC • 20th Television Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • The Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

The First Lady • See Saw • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Colleen LaBaff, Department Head Hairstylist Louisa Anthony, Department Head Hairstylist Lawrence Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Julie Kendrick, Personal Hairstylist Robert Wilson, Key Hairstylist Jamika Wilson, Personal Hairstylist Evelyn Roach, Additional Hairstylist Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Personal Hairstylist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Kimberley Spiteri, Department Head Hairstylist Barbara Dally, Key Hairstylist Daniel Koye, Hairstylist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist Erica Adams, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist George Guzman, Hairstylist Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist Katrina Suhre, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Brynn Berg, Co-Department Head Hairstylist Dena Gibson, Key Hairstylist Jamie Freeman, Barber Tariq Furgerson, Personal Hairstylist Chase Heard, Key Hairstylist Charles Grico, Hairstylist

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Period Costumes

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter Danny Glicker, Costume Designer Jessica Fasman, Costume Supervisor Adam Giradet, Assistant Costume Designer

Bridgerton • Harmony • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Sophie Canale, Costume Designer Dougie Hawkes, Assistant Costume Designer Sarah June Mills, Assistant Costume Designer Charlotte Armstrong, Assistant Costume Designer Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor Kevin Pratten-Stone, Costume Supervisor

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc. Signe Sejlund, Costume Designer Felicia Jarvis, Costume Designer Matthew Hemesath, Costume Designer Paula Truman, Costume Supervisor Stephen Oh, Costume Supervisor Jessica Trejos, Assistant Costume Designer

The Great • Seven Days • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer Moria Sine Clinton, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Philipp, Assistant Costume Designer Ginnie Patton, Costume Supervisor Dan Hicks, Costume Supervisor Mikita Thompson, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • The Beginning Of The End • Let The Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age • Never The New • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu • Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • The Cook, The Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust The Process • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In The Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+ • Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe • Peacock • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and The Hollywood Reporter Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • The Wilderness • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Hoorae, A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu • 20th Television JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In The Building • Open And Shut • Hulu • 20th Television Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And A Funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria • The Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog David Eisenberg, Editor Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor Anthony McAfee, Editor Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • The Rise • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In The Shadows • The Escape • FX • FX Productions Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From The Desert Comes A Stranger • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX • 20th Television Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of The Rat • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix • Intrepid Pictures for Netflix Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry • all the sauces • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Teddy Salas, Re-Recording Mixer Scott Harber, CAS, Production Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • IRASSHAIMASE! • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer Michael Miller, ADR Mixer

Hacks • The Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • The Boy From 6B • Hulu • 20th Television Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer David Lascelles, Production Mixer Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Sam Ejnes, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Philip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

Euphoria • Stand Still Like The Hummingbird • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch Anne Jimkes-Root, Re-Recording Mixer Chris David, Re-Recording Mixer Austin Roth, Re-Recording Mixer Sean O’Malley, Production Mixer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Ron Bochar, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer George A. Lara, Foley Mixer Stewart Lerman, Scoring Mixer

Ozark • Sanctified • Netflix • MRC for Netflix Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer Akira Fukasawa, Production Mixer Amy Barber, Foley Mixer

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer Ken Ishii, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Pseudo-Addiction • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Jay Meagher, CAS, Production Mixer

Gaslit • Final Days • STARZ • UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, The Slate Group John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer Devendra Cleary, CAS, Production Mixer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer Scott Michael Smith, Score Mixer

Pam & Tommy • The Master Beta • Hulu • Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures Nick Offord, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Juan Cisneros, Production Mixer

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor Terron Pratt, VFX Producer Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell To Earth • Hallo, Spaceboy • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout, Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite) Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX) Anna James, VFX Producer Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

SEE • Rock-a-Bye • Apple TV+ • Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito) Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo) Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios) Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX) Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator Tamriko Barda, Senior VFX Coordinator

Snowpiercer • A Beacon For Us All • TNT • TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Vikings: Valhalla • The Bridge • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead Liz Sui, DMP Lead Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator Cobra Kai • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rough House John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In The Shadows • FX • FX Productions Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To The Team • Netflix • Siren Pictures for Netflix Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Television Movie

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon” (Paramount+)

“The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel)