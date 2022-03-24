Variety Promotes Clayton Davis to Senior Awards Editor

Variety has upped Clayton Davis to Senior Awards Editor.

In his new role, Davis will continue to handicap the Oscars and Emmys races as a definitive journalist covering awards season, offering weekly predictions of the top contenders, interviews and analysis. He’ll also co-host the weekly podcast series “Variety Awards Circuit” with Michael Schneider.

Davis joined Variety in September 2020 as film awards editor from his self-owned Awards Circuit web site, where he served as editor-in-chief.

At Variety, he’s covered all things related to Academy Awards and other awards show ceremonies, including breaking news and penning cover stories on Denzel Washington and Spike Lee.

Along with his writing duties, Davis serves as co-host of Variety’s weekly video news series “The Take,” which launched in August 2020 with Elizabeth Wagmeister. Davis has also made multiple TV appearances talking about the Oscars, including last year’s ABC News’ “Oscars Countdown, LIVE,” the pre-show for the Academy Awards ceremony. He will be returning as a contributor for the 94th Oscars pre-show this year.

“In a short time, Clayton has become integral to Variety’s in-depth coverage of awards season,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s CEO. “He’s a voice that our readers know and trust.”

Davis reports to Ramin Setoodeh, executive editor, who will assume the role of co-editor-in-chief alongside Cynthia Littleton this summer.

“Clayton has redefined Variety‘s awards coverage,” Setoodeh said. “We are eager for him to keep doing what he does best, informing our readers about the Oscars and Emmys. Clayton is as passionate about interviewing a movie star as he is at discovering new talent and shining a spotlight on indie films that deserve to be recognized.”

Davis serves as president of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association, which he founded. He’s a board member of the Critics Choice Association, as well as a voting member of several organizations including BAFTA and AAFCA.

“Working at Variety has been a dream that I often can’t believe came true,” Davis said. “I’ve learned so much from my editor Ramin, the outstanding leadership and all of my brilliant colleagues here. I’m in love with their passion and raw talent that continues to make Variety the very best in covering the business of entertainment. I’m excited to have a part in bringing it even higher.”