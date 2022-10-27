‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie and Diego Calva Will Campaign for Lead Oscars Despite Paramount FYC Site Error (EXCLUSIVE)

Although it hasn’t screened yet for critics or audiences, Paramount Pictures has revealed the awards submissions for Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.” Initially published on the studio’s FYC site, the release had errors in the acting submissions, listing Brad Pitt as the lead actor and Diego Calva in supporting.

Variety can exclusively report that newcomer Calva and two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya” and “Bombshell”) will both campaign for best actor and best actress, while Oscar-winner Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) will be submitted for supporting actor.

Also listed on the awards site for acting consideration are Jovan Adepo and Tobey Maguire alongside Pitt, while Jean Smart and Li Jun Li are the two actresses vying for supporting.

Also part of the ensemble, which Paramount hopes can land among the five nominees for the SAG Awards top prize, includes P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel and Katherine Waterston.

“Babylon” is a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, as it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during the early Hollywood era. The star-studded tale, which clocks in at three hours and eight minutes, is an homage to Hollywood’s silent era and captures “humanity at its most glamorous and animalistic,” the director teased at the Toronto Film Festival. But, Chazelle added, “it’s a mostly fictional film.”

Read: the latest predictions, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.

Written and directed by Chazelle, who became the youngest best director winner in history for “La La Land” (2016), the film assembled his usual team of artisan masters, which includes composer Justin Hurwitz, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, editor Tom Cross, costume designer Mary Zophres and production and set decorator Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino.

Produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt and Matthew Plouffe, “Babylon” is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 23.