OWN’s ‘All Rise’ Wins SeeHer Programming Award for TV Series Breaking Gender Stereotypes (EXCLUSIVE)

“All Rise” has won the 2022 SeeHer Programming Award, which will be presented to the show’s new home channel Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) during the fourth annual SeeHer SheFront Tuesday, Variety has learned exclusively.

The Simone Missick-led series is a courthouse drama that follows the lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. “All Rise,” which was canceled at CBS after two seasons last May and then revived by OWN in September, will debut its third season in June. OWN is airing the first two seasons ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Missick, who plays Judge Lola Carmichael, executive produces alongside showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. “All Rise” hails from Warner Bros. Television for OWN, both of which are now owned by the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery.

SeeHer’s Programming Award honors “a primetime program that pushes boundaries on changing stereotypes and recognizes the importance of women and girls in media,” per SeeHer. The Programming Award winner is determined by scores from SeeHer’s Gender Equality Measure (GEM), which identifies gender bias in advertising and media. Past honorees include NBC’s “This Is Us” and CBS’s “Madam Secretary.”

“We are delighted to give a home to ‘All Rise,’ whose characters reflect our audience with powerful affirmation,” Tina Perry, OWN TV network and OTT streaming president, told Variety. “OWN and SeeHer both deeply value creating authentic storylines and role models through television, and we are honored to be in partnership on this important mission.”

The fourth annual SeeHer SheFront brings together SeeHer members and the marketing community to highlight programming that advances female-forward content and showcase how female representation has become a key strategic focus of media entities.

Winfrey, CEO of OWN, opened the virtual event, saying: “At OWN, we believe all individuals should see themselves reflected in media and entertainment with a sense of authenticity, accuracy and integrity, and understand why the work SeeHer is doing is crucial.”

SeeHer media members, including A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Disney, Dotdash Meredith, Fox, iHeartMedia, Meta, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, will use the event to present on how they are supporting SeeHer’s mission to increase the accurate portrayal of women and girls in media.

The audience will also hear from Marc Pritchard, CBO, Procter & Gamble; Fiona Carter, CMO, Goldman Sachs; Co-Chair, SeeHer; Lorenzo Larini, CEO, IPSOS North America; Shelley Zalis, CEO, The FQ; Co-Founder, SeeHer; Latha Sarathy, Chief Research Officer, ANA; and Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA.

For the first time in its four-year history, the 2022 SeeHer SheFront takes place during the Association of National Advertiser’s (ANA) Annual Global Day of Learning. The industry-wide deep dive on media and marketing includes live workshops, self-styled learning opportunities, and expert-led instruction focused on media and advertising.