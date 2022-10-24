‘Hustle’ Star Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler will receive a performer tribute at the 32nd Gotham Awards ceremony, taking place on Nov. 28 in New York City. It was recently announced Michelle Williams, star of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” will also receive a performer tribute at the Gothams.

“Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” says Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute. “Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we all know and love, Adam Sandler is the consummate performer who has brought immeasurable joy to audiences throughout the world.”

Sandler has been a favorite of the Gotham Awards with two prior best actor nominations for “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” (2017) and “Uncut Gems” (2019).

Sandler came to prominence as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and his filmography has made the actor and owner of Happy Madison Productions, a box office sensation. Some of his most notable works have included “Happy Gilmore” (1996) and “The Waterboy” (1998).

Not immune to critical acclaim, he earned some of his strongest reviews for his work in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), for which he earned a Golden Globe nom for best actor in a comedy or musical. He duplicated that love once again when he teamed up with writer and directors Benny and Josh Safdie’s anxiety-ridden crime thriller “Uncut Gems,” which won him the best actor award from the National Board of Review.

This year, he finds himself in the awards conversation once again, this time playing a basketball scout who sees NBA potential in a street ball player in Netflix’s “Hustle” from Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler spoke about his role and career on the film season premiere episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast.

“Pose” star Angelica Ross will announce the nominations for the Gotham Awards live via Variety’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. The ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street.