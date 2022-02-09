Academy Sets New Date for Governors Awards: Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullman to Be Honored

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced a new date for their annual Governors Awards to honor Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullman. The event will now be held on Friday, March 25, two days before the 94th annual Oscars ceremony.

Initially slated for Jan. 15, before postponing due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the 12th annual ceremony will be scaled down in size and produced by Emmy nominee Jennifer Fox (“The Tale”).

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” This year that will go to Jackson, May and Ullman.

Meanwhile, Glover will receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, given “to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.” Glover will join the list of past honorees, including Angelina Jolie, Debbie Reynolds and last year’s recipient, Tyler Perry.

The Oscar nominations were announced earlier this week, where Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” led the field with 12 nominations, followed by Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with 10. Other nominees at this year’s ceremony, produced by Will Packer, include Will Smith (“King Richard”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Billie Eilish (“No Time to Die”).

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 25.