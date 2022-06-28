Academy Invites 397 New Members, Including Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Dornan, Dana Walden

Anya Taylor-Joy, Billie Eilish, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Disney exec Dana Walden are among the 397 artists and executives invited to join the membership of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. If all of this year’s invitees accept membership, it will bring the total number of Academy members to 10,665, with 9,665 eligible to vote for the 95th Oscars set to take place on March 12, 2023.

The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees. Some of the big names invited are recent winners Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”), and nominees Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”). Also invited are a slew of global artists and artisans such as actors Robin de Jesús (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Olga Merediz (“In the Heights”) and Vincent Lindon (“Titane”), director Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), screenwriters Jeremy O Harris (“Zola”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune”) and marketing and awards public relations executives Debra Birnbaum of Amazon and Gina Pence of Apple.

Pawo Choyning Dorji (“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Siân Heder (“CODA”) and Jonas Poher Rasmussen (“Flee”) have been invited to join by multiple branches but must select only one upon accepting membership. All have been invited to the Directors Branch, Rasmussen to Documentary, while Dorji, Hamaguchi and Heder into Writers.

The complete list of the 2022 invitees is below: