Academy Board Adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum and More to the Ranks

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the newly elected Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 year.
Elected to the board for the first time are Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin, cinematographer Dion Beebe, director Jason Reitman, producer Jason Blum, casting director Richard Hicks and more. In addition, four incumbents were re-elected to the board, including Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Donna Gigliotti (executives), Howard Berger (makeup artists and hairstylists) and Eric Roth (writers). In addition, Oscar nominee Charles Fox returns to the board after a hiatus.
They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.
As a result of this election, the Board will now comprise of 54% women and 28% of members will belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
Each of the Academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The purpose of the Board of Governors is to set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health and assure its mission’s fulfillment.
With David Rubin wrapping up his tenure as Academy president, the next leader of the Academy is likely among the 54 Board members. Voting for the new officers is set to take place this summer.
The complete list of those elected and currently serving are below:
Elected to the Board for the first time:
- Marlee Matlin, Actors Branch
- Richard Hicks, Casting Directors Branch
- Dion Beebe, Cinematographers Branch
- Jason Reitman, Directors Branch
- Chris Hegedus, Documentary Branch
- Nancy Richardson, Film Editors Branch
- Megan Colligan, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Jason Blum, Producers Branch
- Missy Parker, Production Design Branch
- Marlon West, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Peter Devlin, Sound Branch
- Paul Debevec, Visual Effects Branch
Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:
- Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch
- Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch
- Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Eric Roth, Writers Branch
Returning to the Board after a hiatus:
- Charles Fox, Music Branch
Returning Governors:
- Pam Abdy, Executives Branch
- Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
- Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Lesley Barber, Music Branch
- Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
- Susanne Bier, Directors Branch
- Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch
- Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
- Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch
- Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch
- Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch
- Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
- Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch
- Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
- Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch
- DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch
- Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
- Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch
- Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- David Linde, Executives Branch
- Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
- Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
- Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch
- Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch
- Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch
- Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch
- Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch
- Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch
- Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
- Rita Wilson, Actors Branch
- Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
Outgoing board members:
- Craig Barron, Visual Effects Branch
- Kevin Collier, Sound Branch
- Laura Dern, Actors Branch
- Dody J. Dorn, Film Editors Branch (did not run for reelection)
- Mark Johnson, Producers Branch
- Laura Karpman, Music Branch
- Ellen Kuras. Cinematographers Branch (did not run for reelection)
- Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Jan Pascale, Production Design Branch
- David Rubin, Casting Directors Branch (outgoing AMPAS president)
- Steven Spielberg, Directors Branch
- Nancy Utley, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Roger Ross Williams, Documentary Branch