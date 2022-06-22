Academy Board Adds Marlee Matlin, Jason Reitman, Jason Blum and More to the Ranks

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the newly elected Board of Governors for the 2022-2023 year.

Elected to the board for the first time are Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin, cinematographer Dion Beebe, director Jason Reitman, producer Jason Blum, casting director Richard Hicks and more. In addition, four incumbents were re-elected to the board, including Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Donna Gigliotti (executives), Howard Berger (makeup artists and hairstylists) and Eric Roth (writers). In addition, Oscar nominee Charles Fox returns to the board after a hiatus.

They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

As a result of this election, the Board will now comprise of 54% women and 28% of members will belong to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

Each of the Academy’s 17 branches are represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The purpose of the Board of Governors is to set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health and assure its mission’s fulfillment.

With David Rubin wrapping up his tenure as Academy president, the next leader of the Academy is likely among the 54 Board members. Voting for the new officers is set to take place this summer.

The complete list of those elected and currently serving are below:

Elected to the Board for the first time:

Marlee Matlin, Actors Branch

Richard Hicks, Casting Directors Branch

Dion Beebe, Cinematographers Branch

Jason Reitman, Directors Branch

Chris Hegedus, Documentary Branch

Nancy Richardson, Film Editors Branch

Megan Colligan, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Jason Blum, Producers Branch

Missy Parker, Production Design Branch

Marlon West, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Peter Devlin, Sound Branch

Paul Debevec, Visual Effects Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus:

Charles Fox, Music Branch

Returning Governors:

Pam Abdy, Executives Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Lesley Barber, Music Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Susanne Bier, Directors Branch

Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch

Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch

Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch

Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch

DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch

Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch

Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch

Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Rita Wilson, Actors Branch

Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Outgoing board members: