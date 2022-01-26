Nicole Kidman, ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win Top Prizes at 11th Annual AACTA International Awards

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the winners for the 11th annual AACTA International Awards, with Nicole Kidman nabbing her 7th AACTA award for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” dominated the film categories with three wins — best film; best lead actor for Benedict Cumberbatch; and best supporting actor for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“Belfast” star Judi Dench won the best supporting actress prize, while “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve picked up the award for best direction in film. Aaron Sorkin won the screenplay prize for his “Being the Ricardos” script.

In the television categories, Kidman and Smit-McPhee’s fellow Australian, “The White Lotus” star Murray Bartlett was named best actor in a series, revealing his win exclusively to Variety’s Marc Malkin on his “Just For Variety” podcast.

“Your home country celebrating you and acknowledging you is such a moving thing,” Bartlett told Malkin about receiving the honor. “I don’t spend as much time in Australia as I would love to these days because work stuff has happened for me here, but it’s my home and it’s my people and I love that industry so much and I love what that industry produces.”

“The White Lotus” also picked up the best comedy series prize, while “Succession” won for best drama. Best actress in a series went to Kate Winslet for “Mare of Eastown.”

“I have always felt so supported by AACTA, I feel sometimes a bit like an honorary Australian because you have acknowledged me before now and it always means a huge amount to be included, to be brought into your film and television community in this way means a lot,” said Winslet — who, in 2015, won the AACTA Award for best lead actress in a film for the Australian film “The Dressmaker.” “I have such admiration for the skill of actors and filmmakers in Australia, so thank you.”

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) is a not-for-profit organization, aimed at promoting, encouraging and celebrating screen excellence in Australia. For over 60 years, the AACTA Awards (formerly the AFI Awards) have recognized and celebrated Australia’s highest achievements in film, television, short form,and digital content.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella offered his congratulations to this year’s winners.

“After another challenging year for our industry, it’s fantastic that we’re able to honor the films and TV shows that have kept us entertained at a time we’ve needed it most,” Trewhella said. “The caliber of nominees is outstanding, and we are overjoyed by the Australian representation across both film and TV.”

With the AACTA Awards supported by the New South Wales government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, Stuart Ayres, NSW minister for tourism, also released a statement praising the awardees.

“Sydney and NSW are home to some of the world’s best filming locations and have proven to be world-class destinations for screen production. It is fantastic to see this creativity triumph over adversity of recent times to deliver an incredible award-winning line-up of film and television productions,” Ayres noted. “The AACTA International Awards underscore the importance of the screen industry to the NSW visitor economy, which we look forward to providing continued support to ensure its ongoing success.”

View the winner acceptance speeches via AACTA’s YouTube Channel and see the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Best Film

“Being The Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nitram”

“The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Lead Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Caleb Landry Jones – “Nitram”

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Lead Actress

Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos” (WINNER)

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Al Pacino – “House Of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett – “Don’t Look Up”

Judi Dench – “Belfast” (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Sally Hawkins – “Spencer”

Best Direction

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve (WINNER)

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Justin Kurzel

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Best Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin (WINNER)

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Nitram” – Shaun Grant

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

TELEVISION

Best Drama

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Nine Perfect Strangers”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” (WINNER)

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Comedy

“Hacks”

“Sex Education”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Great”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Best Actor In A Series

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Lee Jung-Jae – “Squid Game”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress In A Series

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Nicole Kidman – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” (WINNER)