Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With Eight Noms

The Independent Spirit Awards announced its nominations in film and television on Tuesday morning where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the tally with eight nominations.

Announced by last year’s best actress winner Taylour Paige (“Zola”) and former nominee Raúl Castillo (“We the Animals”), there were several hopefuls that were not eligible for this year’s awards including several from Netflix (“Bardo,” “The Good Nurse” and “White Noise”). However, the streamer did miss out on a nomination for Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” and France’s “Athena” (which isn’t the official submission for the country).

Some features, although spoken in the English language, were only eligible for best international feature as they were produced outside of the U.S., including “The Wonder” with Florence Pugh.

Some of the big surprises were a complete shutout of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” and its best actor frontrunner Brendan Fraser. Does that hurt his Oscar chances? Notable names like Jake Gyllenhaal from “Brokeback Mountain” were also snubbed by the organization and went on to receive recognition.

Now in its 38th year, the Spirit Awards honor independent voices working outside the major studio system. This also marked the Indie Spirits’ first lineup with gender-neutral acting categories.

409 films were submitted, a record number for the organization. This year the Spirit Awards Film Nominating Committees selected nominees from over 25 different countries, applying the following guidelines in determining nominees: uniqueness of vision, original and provocative subject matter, economy of means. The Spirit Awards Nominating Committees are comprised of writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, actors, critics, casting directors, film festival programmers and other working film professionals. Of all nominated writers and directors, 61% are women and 34% are BIPOC. Of all nominated actors, 70% are women and 27% are BIPOC. And of all 2023 nominees, 51% are women and 33% are BIPOC. This year, the Spirit Awards nominating committees are 50% female, 6% Nonbinary, 3% Transgender, and 61% BIPOC; 32% identify as LGBTQ+ and 8% identify as people with disabilities (PWD).

The winners are chosen by members of Film Independent and will be announced on March 4, 2023. Television nominees will be announced on Dec. 13.

The full list of nominees are below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Bones and All”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Our Father, the Devil”

“Tar”

“Women Talking”

Best Director

Todd Field – “Tar”

Kogonada – “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – “Tar”

Dale Dickey – “A Love Song”

Mia Goth – “Pearl”

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza – “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection”

Taylor Russell – “Bones and All”

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway”

Nina Hoss – “Tar”

Brian D’Arcy James – “The Cathedral”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Trevante Rhodes – “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi – “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance – “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker – “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union – “The Inspection”

Best Screenplay

“After Yang”

“Catherine Called Birdy”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tar”

“Women Talking”

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies”

“Emergency”

“Emily the Criminal”

“Fire Island”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Best First Feature

“Aftersun”

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral”

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun”

“Murina”

“Neptune Frost”

“Pearl”

“Tar”

Best Documentary

“House Made of Splinters”

“All that Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Midwives”

“Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best Editing

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Tar”

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best International Film

“Corsage”

“Joyland”

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Seoul”

“Saint Omer”

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun”

Garcija Filipovic – “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lilly McInerny – “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghardi – “Funny Pages”

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu – “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos – “Holy Emy”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award”

Isabel Castro – “Mija”

Reid Davenport – “I Didn’t See You There”

Rebeca Huntt – “Beba”