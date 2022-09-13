Emmy Ratings Hit Record Low, Viewership Falls 25% From Last Year

The Nielsen data for the 2022 Emmys on NBC is in and its not looking good for TV’s biggest night.

The awards show was down 25% from last year in total viewers and hit a new record low in ratings.

On Monday, the Kenan Thompson-hosted 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show, which aired on ABC, and settled for a 1.3 rating. The following year, the Emmys rebounded to a 1.9.

Last night’s show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with last year’s outing on CBS, which netted 7.9 million. That’s a new low and in stark contrast to the 2021 show, which marked a reversal in the Emmys’ steady decline in audience size. Last year’s Emmys saw a 16% gain of viewership over 2020’s historic drop-off of 12% with 6.37 million viewers.

The 2022 Emmys aired live from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET until 8:03 p.m. PT/11:03 p.m. ET and were also available for live-streaming on Peacock.

This year’s top Emmy winners included HBO’s “Succession” for drama, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” for comedy and HBO’s “The White Lotus” for anthology series. The No. 1 network for the 2022 Emmys was HBO/HBO Max with 38 wins.

Produced by Done+Dusted in association with Hudlin Entertainment and directed by Hamish Hamilton, the Emmys were broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the complete winners list from Monday night’s 2022 Emmy Awards here.