Korea’s Park Eun Bin and ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Bag Top Prizes at Busan’s Asian Content Awards

The Astory-produced “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” claimed the ‘Best Content Award’ Saturday at the fourth edition of the Asian Contents Awards in Busan. The hit show’s lead actress, Park Eun-bin bagged the best actress award, thrilling assembled local fans.

The ceremony took place outdoors at the BIFF Theater at the Busan Cinema Center, on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival. With the venues filled to almost 80% capacity, the best of Asia TV, OTT and online content were presented with a total of 12 awards.

Actor Jung Hae-in looked dashing in a black tuxedo while Park Eun-bin graced the event with a beige sparkly Greek goddess dress. Other celebrities who walked the red carpet included actors Im Si-wan, Ko Ah Sung and Win Morasaki.

The night’s hosts Jung Hae-in and Kim Saeyeon took the stage along with digital human “Lily” presenting the nominees. Artists who weren’t able to attend sent congratulatory and thank you video messages. The night kicked off with a saxophone performance by Danny Jung and another two K-pop ensembles boy band, Golden Child and Korean-Japanese girl group, NiZiu.

Park got emotional as she thanked the entire cast and crew of “Extraordinary Attorney.” The show has been a consistent hit local and internationally, where it plays on Netflix.

Sharing the stage with her was Japanese actor, Suzuki Ryohei. He won Best Actor for the series “Tokyo Mer: Mobile Emergency Room,” expressing gratitude to medical workers all over the world who fought hard during the Covid pandemic.

Best supporting actors and actress awards went to Park Hae-soo for “Squid Game” and Sora Ma for Singapore Mediacorp’s English TV series, “This Land is Mine.”

The ACA also awarded the Excellence, Achievement and Lifetime Achievement Awards to Chinese actress Fan Bingbing for her 20-year career, president of the Korean Drama Production Association Song Byeong-joon for his commitment to improving the Korean drama production environment, and to Japanese agency K Dash’s chairman Tatsuo Kawamura for his dedication to Asian content production.

Winners were decided by voting of the ACA Academy, consisting of previous ACA hosts, winners and professionals in the entertainment industry.

2022 Asian Contents Awards: Complete winners’ list:



Best Content Award

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Best Actor & Actress

Suzuki Ryohei – “Tokyo Mer: Mobile Emergency Room”

Park Eun Bin – “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Best Newcomer Actor & Actress

Bao Shang En in “Love Behind The Melody”

Yokohama Ryusei in “The Journalist”

Best Creator

The Pinkfong Company

Best Writer

Wang Xiaoshuai and Yang Yishu for “The Pavilion”

Best Asia Animation

“The Orbital Children”

Technical Achievement Award:

“Squid Game”

Rising Star

Kim Min-ha in “Pachinko”

Ling Man Lung in “In Geek We Trust”

Best Supporting Actor & Actress

Park Haesoo in “Squid Game”

Sora Ma in “This Land is Mine”

Best Asian Documentary

The Atom Araullo Specials: Young Arms

ACA Excellence Award

Fan Bingbing

Achievement Award

Song Byeong-joon

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tatsuo Kawamura