‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Lead Nominations for AACTA International Awards

With six nominations apiece, “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead the nominations for the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ International Awards.

The AACTA International Awards are intended to honor outstanding film and television productions made worldwide in 2022, as determined by Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators. The awards will be presented virtually on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Australia, or Thursday, Feb. 23 in Los Angeles, just a few weeks before the end of the Oscars campaign.



The five best film nominees are: “Banshees,” “Everything,” “Top Gun, Maverick” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis.”

The Australian-produced “Elvis” also received nominations for Baz Luhrmann in the best direction category, Austin Butler as best actor and Olivia DeJonge for best supporting actress.

Australian talent features prominently on the nominations list. Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris are acknowledged for their performances in “The Stranger.” Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman are nominated for their lead performances in “Tar,” the yet to be released “Babylon” and “The Son” respectively.

There is plenty of juice for Australian productions in the TV categories too. Australian productions “Heartbreak High” and “Mystery Road: Origin” are both up for best drama series, alongside “Severance,” “Stranger Things” and “The Bear.” Australian actors Thomas Weatherall and Mark Coles Smith are both nominated for best series actor.

The nominations in the separate best comedy series are: “Hacks,” “Only Murders in The Building,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The White Lotus: Sicily” and “Wednesday.”

“It has been an incredibly strong year internationally for film and television and the Australian Academy is proud to acknowledge such brilliant work by screen practitioners on the global stage,” AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said in a prepared statement.

The more Australian focused AACTA Awards were announced last week. “Elvis” dominated the feature film category with four performance awards and seven craft awards. “Mystery Road: Origin” and “Heartbreak High” had the biggest hauls in the TV categories.