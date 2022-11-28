Catherine Martin to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award – Global Bulletin

CATHERINE MARTIN TO RECEIVE ANOTHER AWARD



Costume, production and set designer and producer Catherine Martin will be honored for her outstanding global contribution and influence on film, with the Australian Academy’s most prestigious award the Longford Lyell Award. The prize is made as part of the AACTA Awards and will be presented on Dec. 7.



Martin is the most awarded Australian in Oscar history with 4 Oscars, 5 BAFTAs and a Tony Award. She has worked alongside husband director, producer and writer, Baz Luhrmann on titles including “Strictly Ballroom,” ”Romeo + Juliet,” “Australia,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Elvis.”



“Baz and I often joke that we are just getting started, so I hope this ‘lifetime achievement award’ is not a full stop, but a comma; heralding the beginning of new and exciting creative adventures to be shared with both long-time collaborators and new artists alike, in front of and behind the camera,” Martin said in a prepared statement.



DECISION MAKES AWARDS HAUL



“Decision to Leave” and its director Park Chan-wook were the big winners at the annual Blue Dragon Awards in South Korea. The film, which is also Korea’s Oscar contender, collected a total of six prizes at the ceremony on Saturday. They included best film, best director, best actor (Park Hae-il), best actress (Tang Wei), best screenplay (Park and Jung Seo-kyung) and best music (Jo Young-wook).



“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae picked up the best new director award for his debut feature “Hunt.” “The Roundup,” this year’s top-grossing film in Korea, shared the best technical achievement award and won the audience choice award.



O4 REPS HOT STUFF ‘EUPHORIA’



Hong Kong based global content distributor, O4 Media, has been appointed by ADD Content Agency to represent HOT’s hugely successful hit Israeli series “Euphoria” in India. “Euphoria” was created by Ron Leshem and Dafna Levin, produced by Tedy Productions. The “Euphoria” series has also been remade by HBO with Zendaya in a starring role. It has become a worldwide phenomenon and is set to return to a third season.

BAFTA CHILDREN AWARD WINNERS

The BAFTA Children and Young People awards, which celebrate U.K. and international content for children across film, television and games, took place on Sunday evening.

Among those picking up a gong were Magic Light Pictures, who walked away with the BAFTA for animation with “The Snail and the Whale,” their adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s children’s book, while directors Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon won the directing prize.

Oscar-nominated “Wolfwalkers” won the award for best feature film while Chris O’Dowd won best performer for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.”