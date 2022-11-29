Michelle Yeoh to Receive International Star Award for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Michelle Yeoh is set to receive the International Star Award at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Awards in honor of the budding star’s critically acclaimed performance in the A24 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The 2022 feature, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, centers its narrative around an immigrant mother named Evelyn Wang (played by Yeoh) who finds herself responsible for saving realities beyond her own from inevitable destruction. All the while, Evelyn is attempting to reconcile her broken family, which consists of her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu).

“Michelle Yeoh is everything in the exhilarating film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,'” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the film festival. “In one of the most memorable roles of her career, Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a Chinese American woman who is recruited to save the multiverse.”

Yeoh has been mentioned as a potential Best Actress contender at this year’s Academy Awards. Past performers who received the International Star Award include Nicole Kidman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and last year’s recipient Penélope Cruz — all of whom went on to receive Oscar nominations.

Yeoh was also already nominated for Best Lead Performance at the Independent Spirit Awards, a category which encompasses performers of all genders.

Following the completion of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Yeoh starred in Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice,” the sequel to “Murder on the Orient Express” which hits theaters Sept. 15. Other recent credits include notable roles in Netflix series like “The Witcher: Blood Origin” and “The Brothers Sun” as well as the Disney+ show “American Born Chinese.”

Other honorees at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards rolled out earlier this month. Actor Colin Farrell and director Sarah Polley will be honored along with two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival slated to proceed through Jan. 16.