How Costume Designer Johnetta Boone Updated ‘Yellowstone’s’ Outfits for Season Two

Since inheriting the world of “Yellowstone” in Season 2, costume designer Johnetta Boone has made her mark on bringing Western fashion and costume to a broader audience. The key was tailoring to each character, she says.

Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, is someone Boone says pivots from iconic soft costumes to “knock- out” attire. One of those looks is her chain-mail dress.

“That was so iconic of the ’80s and passioned with this most incredible faux fur, which again supports our intent,” Boone says.

The dress designed by Fannie Schiavoni was intended for Beth to lure, seduce and gather information. “The color gold exudes richness and opulence, which most desire greatly. It’s the very

color that draws everyone near. Her off-white coat communicates a sense of purity,” she says. “Her nude-colored stiletto boots allow you to remain focused on her torso while offering the very unspoken language of sexiness.”

That dress was aligned with the aesthetic of the show and episode 10 of Season 4, “Grass on the Streets and Weeds on the Rooftops.”

Outfits showcased and enhanced the bitterness of business and relationships that are damaged as we see things come to a head in the episode, which just so happens to be the season finale.

“It’s about the unspoken words, ’I believe in lovin’ with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love,’” Boone tells Variety. “That’s it. That’s all there is.”