Wild Card Creative Group Forges Partnership With ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Editor Skip Chaisson (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment marketing agency Wild Card Creative Group (WCCG) has formed a strategic partnership with production company Skip Film.

Run by editor, director, producer and executive Skip Chaisson, Skip Film will set up shop under the WCCG umbrella. The addition of Skip Film bolsters the company’s already formidable editorial services.

Skip Film will also collaborate with WCCG’s creative content studio, 3AM. WCCG will provide full operational support to Skip Film. Their latest release was the teaser for “Indiana Jones 5.”

“Skip has an uncanny ability to get inside a filmmaker’s head and bring exactly what they are envisioning to fruition,” said Nick Temple, founder and chief creative officer of Wild Card Creative Group. “He is a remarkably talented creative and we are privileged to have him join Wild Card Creative Group where he can simultaneously do what he does best – deliver incredible content for clients – and also take advantage of and augment the many capabilities we already possess.”

Added Chaisson, “It’s an honor to be supported by Nick, his world-class creative team and amazingly impressive infrastructure and their true commitment to mentorship is an added plus for me. With Skip Film, I’ve had the pleasure of crafting trailers for many of my own personal heroes, and with the added support of Wild Card’s cutting-edge, comprehensive approach to the business I have no doubt this partnership will continue to push us both creatively in the best way possible.”

Skip Film was founded in 2001 as a boutique post-production company and creative agency specializing in trailers, promos, main titles, commercials and original content for major studios and streaming platforms.

In 2014, Chaisson joined El Rey Network as senior vice president of creative and on-air promotions, before being upped to chief creative officer in 2016.

During his time with El Rey, the Skip Film banner shifted focus from entertainment marketing to creating hundreds of hours of content and series production, including “Lucha Underground” and “The Director’s Chair With Robert Rodriguez.”

“Skip is one of the few editors I’ve worked with where the majority of notes I provide are compliments rather than actual requests for recuts,” Rodriguez said. “His instincts are so sharp and he brings a level of cool to every project he touches; I can’t wait to see what he does with Wild Card, and more importantly, for another excuse to collaborate with him.”

Chaisson’s film trailer credits include “Gladiator” and “Gravity,” among others. Most recently, Chaisson cut the trailer for awards contender “Till,” directed by Chinonye Chukwu.