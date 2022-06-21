WarnerMedia Discovery Access Unveils New Music Supervisor Program

WarnerMedia Discovery Access has announced a new program seeking aspiring music supervisors from historically underrepresented communities.

Titled the Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor Program (naturally enough), it will provide access to training and experience within the world of TV and film music supervision. Upon completion of the master classes, the group will have an opportunity to shadow a WBD music supervisor on a show or feature, through a partnership with HBO, HBO Max, WBTV and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Applications for the six-month program begin today (June 21). The course will cover a range of topics including production, IP management, publishing, soundtracks, deal negotiation in addition to music masters, record labels, research, clearance and licensing, and the master classes will be given by a diverse group of leading industry experts.

“We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind program that will give opportunity to new underrepresented creative voices in music supervision,” said Karen Horne, Warner Bros. Discovery’s senior vice president of equity and inclusion. “With the support of our accomplished group of advisors, the participants will gain hands-on training and an experience that will assist in their future career goals.”

The Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor Program is just one of several launched by the company as part of the company’s goal of building more inclusive diverse voices, perspectives and experiences. Other programs include, WarnerMedia Access x ReelWorks Post Supervisor Training Program and its Virtual Production Certificate: Filmmaking with real-time technologies which teaches aspiring filmmakers on working within Virtual Production.

More information can be found at https://www.warner-access.com/programs/warner-bros-discovery-music-supervisor-program.