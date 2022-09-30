Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Cohort, Advisory Board and Speakers for Music Supervisor Program

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the finalists for its Warner Bros. Discovery Access Music Supervisor program, which gives creative voices from historically underrepresented communities the training and tools to gain experience in television and film music supervision.

The six selected participants, Mjeema Pickett, Tiffany Gouché, A.D. Johnson, Matthew Wang, Nikki Marshall and Willy Rodriguez, will participate in a curriculum developed by an advisory board of music supervisors Paul Broucek, President of Music, Warner Bros. Pictures; Bronwyn Savasta, SVP, Music, Warner Bros. Television; and Evyen Klean, Founder, Neophonic.

The cohort will learn about production, IP management, publishing, soundtracks, deal negotiation in addition to music masters, record labels, research, clearance and licensing. The program will also allow participants to gain hands-on training in an experience that will assist in their future career goals in entertainment. After completing a string of Masterclasses, the cohort will be able to shadow a WBD music supervisor on a show or feature, through a partnership with HBO, HBO Max, WBTV and Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Masterclasses they will participate in will be led by some of the industry’s top music supervisors and executives, including singer Raphael Saadiq, Benoni Tagoe, president, Raedio, Sarah Bromberg, music supervisor, Raedio, Donna Ross-Jones, CEO, Transition Music, Jen Malone, music supervisor, Black & White Music, Candace Rodney, President, Dreamville Studios, Barry Cole, music supervisor, SPOT Music and Morgan Rhodes, music supervisor.

“We’re excited to provide the participants with a first-class hands-on experience while learning from some of the best music supervisors in the business,” with said Karen Horne, Senior Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, North America Warner Bros. Discovery “At the completion of the program the participants will be well equipped to succeed in their professional endeavors.”