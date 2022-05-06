Watch the Video for Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Lady Gaga has released the video to “Hold My Hand,” her song from the upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The video, shot in both black-and-white and color, is helmed by the film’s director Joseph Kosinski. It features Gaga, footage from the new film, as well as clips from 1986’s “Top Gun,” hitting all the right nostalgic notes.

In the video, Gaga sings at a military base as Kosinski intercuts Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is reminiscing. At one point, the video hits emotional notes as Maverick is shown with Anthony Edwards’ Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, holding him as the character dies.

The song is an epic return to the classic power ballads of the ’80s with a strong guitar solo, and the catchy earworm is on track to being an Oscar frontrunner in the original song race.

Earlier this week, Gaga dropped the single and teased the video clip saying, “The original ‘Top Gun’ came out in 1986, the year I was born.” The singer also just wrapped nine dates in Las Vegas from the Jazz and Piano show, with Cruise in attendance on Sunday.

Gaga tweeted, “I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”

She added, “When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own.”

Gaga produced the song with frequent collaborator BloodPop, with additional production by Benjamin Rice.

Watch the video below.