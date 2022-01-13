‘The Marvels’ Lands Laura Karpman From ‘What If…?’ as Composer (EXCLUSIVE)

Composer Laura Karpman is on board to compose the music for Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.”

Due to be released on Feb. 18, 2023, Karpman will work alongside director Nia DaCosta. Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, while Teyonah Parris stars as Monica Rambeau, reprising the role she originated in “WandaVision.”

“I am thrilled to be going on this wild adventure with Nia DaCosta and Carol Danvers and am really looking forward to the collaboration,” Karpman said in a statement.

Karpman will be the second female composer ever to score a Marvel movie. Pinar Toprak, who scored “Captain Marvel,” was the first.

“WandaVision” writer Megan McDonnell has penned the screenplay. Details about the plot are being kept under lock and key, but “Ms. Marvel” star Iman Vellani will co-headline the project as Kamala Kahn, who idolizes Captain Marvel.

Speaking on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast last year, Parris kept details about the film to a minimum. But she did talk about working with DaCosta. She said, “I’m just such a fan of her as a human. Then you have her visual, very artistic eye on how a film feels with her. With Monica, we have an opportunity to further understand who this woman is. Having a woman of color at the helm of furthering this story of one of the few super-powered females, African American beings, I think it’s really special.”

Karpman is a five-time Emmy winner who has scored the music for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.” She is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having scored the music to the Disney Plus series, “What If…?”

Aside from running an all-female studio, Karpman is a passionate voice for inclusion in Hollywood and founded the Alliance of Women Film Composers.

Karpman became the first American woman composer inducted by the music branch of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences. She was subsequently elected to be the first female governor of the music branch. During her short time as governor, Karpman made indelible strides towards diversity, advocating for Academy membership for dozens of underrepresented composers and songwriters, as well as spearheading the Academy Women’s Initiative.

She is also an advisor for the Sundance Film Institute and on the faculty of the USC Film Scoring Program and the San Francisco Conservatory.