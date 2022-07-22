Variety Announces Inaugural 10 Artisans to Watch at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Variety will publish its inaugural 10 Artisans to Watch list on October 19. Those selected to be on the list will be invited to attend an exclusive event during the Savannah Film Festival.

In celebration of Variety’s continued coverage of crafts, the 10 artisans selected will be spotlighted in a panel conversation at the Georgia festival moderated by Variety senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay. The list will include individuals across the fields of cinematography, costume design, editing, hair/makeup, production design, sound editing/design, and visual effects.

With the event, Variety is looking to spotlight the behind-the-scenes artists that are invaluable to this year’s best films and shows.

“One of the foundations of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival has always been celebrating the artisans at the center of every successful film and television endeavor,” said Christina Routhier, Executive Director of SCAD. “They play an integral role in creating the movie magic our students and audience enjoy on the screen. We are honored to partner with Variety to recognize new and emerging talent who represent the breadth of crafts working in the industry today.”

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from October 22-29. While featured guests for this year’s festival have not been announced yet, previous distinguished guests honored at the festival include Kenneth Branagh, Adrien Brody, Aunjanue Ellis and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Passes for the festival are on sale now. Passes allow access to many or all of the screenings and events during the festival, while individual tickets to specific events at the festival will be available for purchase Oct. 3 via the SCAD website.

Variety is looking for rising artisans in the aforementioned fields who are in the awards race this season. If your artisan is coming off a hot year or project, please feel free to submit them via this form.