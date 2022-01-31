Television Academy Elects Sherri Chung as First Female Music Branch Governor (EXCLUSIVE)

Sherri Chung has been elected governor of the music branch of the Television Academy, where she’ll serve alongside Jeff Russo, replacing Rickey Minor. Chung is the first female governor for the music branch.

Chung, who continues to work as a composer on “Kung Fu” and co-composer on “Batwoman” and “Riverdale,” is currently working on the upcoming HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.” On the film side, Chung recently scored “The Lost Husband,” for which she was nominated for a Society of Composers and Lyricists award, and has two upcoming features, “The Long Night” and “Savage Destiny.”

Chung tells Variety, “It’s really an honor to serve as governor of the Television Academy’s Music Peer Group, and I hope I’m the first of many women to do so. Women have been working in all aspects of the business – as composers, music directors, conductors, lyricists, arrangers, orchestrators and music supervisors – and making major contributions for such a long time. It’s a privilege to represent them, and our full community.”

Chung, who has already begun her two-year term, says she has big shoes to fill following in Minor’s footsteps, and she is keen to expand and advance the Academy’s DEI initiatives. Says Chung, “We’ve made great strides already, but one of my first goals, along with co-governor Jeff Russo, is to make sure our peer group is inclusive and representative of the many talented and diverse professionals working in our music industry today. I’m also hoping to build a stronger awareness within the music community about the Academy and its role in our industry.”