‘Tár’ Concept Album Will Feature Cate Blanchett and Music From Hildur Guðnadóttir

Hot off of its Venice Film Festival premiere, a concept album for Cate Blanchett’s “Tár” is set to be released on Oct. 21. The film bowed to rave reviews and a six-minute standing ovation.

The Focus Features film, releasing Oct. 7, stars Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal.

The film is director Todd Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the critically acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his breakout “In the Bedroom” (2001).

Set in a contemporary classical-music world, Field called on “Joker” composer Hildur Guðnadóttir to work on the film’s music.

The concept album is inspired by the film and includes works by Mahler, Elgar, Guðnadóttir and more. Along with Guðnadóttir, the soundtrack will feature Blanchett conducting a rehearsal of Mahler’s fifth symphony and cello work by 20-year-old Sophie Kauer. To prepare for the role, Blanchett spent time working with an orchestra in London.

Guðnadóttir already has an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy. Blanchett is a two-time Oscar winner, and this could put the actress on track to earn a Grammy nomination.

Guðnadóttir cemented her place in Oscar history when she became only the fourth woman to win an Academy Award for original score for “Joker.” She has been composing film music for over 20 years. Guðnadóttir released a solo album in 2006, “Mount A,” and scored her first feature film, “The Bleeding House,” in 2011.

The award-winning composer will receive the Variety Artisan Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards later this month.